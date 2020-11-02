‘This has got to be demoralizing for Republicans’: Analyst Charlie Cook gives final 2020 preview
Veteran elections analyst Charlie Cook was interviewed on election eve by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on “The Last Word.”
“On nights like this, everyone in Washington wants to know, ‘what does Charlie think?’ Charlie Cook is Washington’s most experienced election analyst who always has the sharpest focus on the balance of power in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the individual elections that can change those balances of power,” O’Donnell said.
“Charlie Cook is a meticulously careful analyst whose judgments are never influenced by partisanship, just the facts he finds in the data,” O’Donnell continued. “In the presidential race, Charlie Cook is now saying with something close to certainty that Joe Biden will win the election and the only question now is whether it will be a narrow win or a landslide. Charlie Cook says a landslide is more likely.”
“He expects Democrats in the House of Representatives to pick up more seats to strengthen their majority, by about ten more seats,” he continued. “And the United States Senate, which will be my focus of coverage tomorrow night, Charlie Cook says the Senate is increasingly less the case whether Democrats will take a majority, but how how large it will be.”
“The reason I will have a good sleep tonight — I always trust the judgment of Charlie Cook and I recommend you do the same,” O’Donnell added.
“So in terms of most likely flips from Republicans to Democrat, you’re looking at the most likely are Colorado and Arizona in your view?” O’Donnell asked.
“I would throw North Carolina in,” Cook replied. “This has got to be demoralizing for Republicans, is when a Democrat is ahead 5 to 7 points and has a sex scandal in a southern state and it knocks maybe two points off.”
“It tells me the names on the jersey are more important than the color of the jersey. Sometimes you’re the party, sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug and this year just like in 2006, it looks like the Republicans are the bug,” he explained.
Watch:
James Carville predicts Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win Georgia: 'My reputation is on the line'
Democrats have not won Georgia in a presidential race since 1992, when Bill Clinton won the state with less than 44% of the vote in the three-way race with George H.W. Bush and H. Ross Perot.
James Carville, who was born in Gerogia, was the senior strategist for Clinton's campaign and predicted on MSNBC that Biden would carry the state.
"I think we're going to win Georgia," Carville told MSNBC's Brian Williams. "I think we're going to win Georgia. I honestly do."
"I mean we're heading into an election where Texas is a toss-up and a South Carolina Senate seat is a toss-up. This is something I never thought I'd see in my lifetime," he explained. "And I'm very encouraged by polling out of Georgia, I'm very encouraged by anecdotal evidence and I'm very optimistic about Georgia. I really am."
Trump, Jr. makes his final case for his dad: 'Make liberals cry again'
President Donald Trump's eldest son joined him on stage at his final 2020 campaign rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump spoke for 74 minutes in a town where one of his supporters allegedly shot two Black Lives Matter protesters with an AR-15 rifle.
His son Donald Trump, Jr. also spoke.
"So we need you to get out and bring your friends to vote tomorrow," he shouted into the microphone.
"And when we do we can not only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again," he said, to cheers from the crowd.
Don Jr just summarized the goal Trumpism in one 12-second soundbite pic.twitter.com/k3SIdydrtT