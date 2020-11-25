‘This is the epicenter.’ Miami park honors COVID-19 victims with 1,500 tombstones
MIAMI — To show how the coronavirus is ravaging Black Miamians, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson created a makeshift cemetery in the Liberty City neighborhood. Tuesday, she added another 1,000 markers as a stark reminder that for members of her district, the pandemic rages on. “This is the epicenter of the pandemic,” Wilson said. “We represent many of the zip codes where the virus is roaring like a lion. ”With Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at her side, Wilson brought the total number of plastic tombstones 1,500. Between the prayers and hymnals, the eve…
Trump campaign strategist contracts COVID-19 after attending Giuliani’s disastrous press conference
In addition to Rudy Giuliani's son, another person present at the controversial Friday press conference regarding claims of election fraud has tested positive for coronavirus, namely strategic adviser for the Trump campaign, Boris Epshteyn.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing," Epshteyn wrote in a tweet this Wednesday.
Doctors urge CDC to admit side effects from COVID vaccine won’t be ‘a walk in the park’
Doctors are urging the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to be upfront with the American public about side effects from a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
According to CNBC, the doctors are worried that people will refuse a second dose of the vaccine after experiencing the side effects. Vaccines being produced by both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.
“We really need to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association told CNBC. “They are going to know they had a vaccine. They are probably not going to feel wonderful. But they’ve got to come back for that second dose.”
One-third of Americans will Ignore CDC warnings this Thanksgiving: report
A new study shared exclusively with Axios has revealed that approximately one-third of Americans say they're likely to ignore health officials' warnings about the risks of getting together for Thanksgiving.
The coronavirus pandemic is creating an overflow at hospitals around the nation -- a real threat of being turned away for needed care is possible if the course of the virus is not altered within the next few weeks.
"Solid majorities said they're likely to follow CDC guidelines and avoid traveling or gathering with people who don't live in the same home," Axios reported Wednesday. "But the 25-30 percent who don't plan to follow those guidelines represent millions of people. And when millions of people are traveling or gathering indoors, that represents a real risk of new or worsening outbreaks — especially right now, when infections are at an all-time high."