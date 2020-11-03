Quantcast
‘This is unreal’: Raging Trump supporter accuses random people of being ‘antifa’ near Brooklyn polling place

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via Twitter/@TheHBS.

On Election Day, Hilary Shepherd, a poll worker in Brooklyn, caught a Trump supporter intimidating and shouting at voters near the polling place, accusing random bystanders of being “antifa.”

When accused of breaking election laws, he snapped, “I’m 100 feet away. Get a tape measure. I’m 100 feet away.”

According to another witness, NYPD officers have been on the scene, but have done little in response to the intimidation tactics.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
