‘This is unreal’: Raging Trump supporter accuses random people of being ‘antifa’ near Brooklyn polling place
On Election Day, Hilary Shepherd, a poll worker in Brooklyn, caught a Trump supporter intimidating and shouting at voters near the polling place, accusing random bystanders of being “antifa.”
When accused of breaking election laws, he snapped, “I’m 100 feet away. Get a tape measure. I’m 100 feet away.”
I’m a poll worker here in Brooklyn. Here’s the first case of voter intimidation I’ve witnessed: pic.twitter.com/sAXaWlb08v
— Hilary Shepherd (@TheHBS) November 3, 2020
More voter intimidation pic.twitter.com/p6IYg1FIcG
— Hilary Shepherd (@TheHBS) November 3, 2020
According to another witness, NYPD officers have been on the scene, but have done little in response to the intimidation tactics.
Cops have spent more time lecturing an actual voter who got yelled at than the folks doing the intimidation. #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/y4W7cFbGBY
— Whitney (Boo)Hu 👻 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) November 3, 2020
‘Call the police’: Video shows ‘poll watcher’ being denied entry to Philadelphia polling station
An alleged poll watcher was denied entry to a Philadelphia polling location on Tuesday.
Video that was shared on Twitter shows poll workers explaining to the man that he is not allowed to enter the polling place.
"Call the police, do it," a poll worker tells the man. "After you leave, call the cops."
"I have a city-wide watcher certificate," the man who is not wearing a face mask says.
"It's not for this location," another poll worker points out.
"This is the city of Philadelphia," the man argues.
Twitter users responding to the video disagreed about whether the man should have been allowed in the building. Conservative commenters claimed that the incident is evidence of a Democratic plot to "steal" the election.
Donald Trump Jr brutally mocked for his geographically confused ‘world map’ of president’s victory
On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a joke electoral college forecast showing a Trump landslide, as if the entire world got a vote in the election.
In his reckoning, Trump would win the entirety of the United States (minus New York and California), and every single country except Mexico, China, and — for some strange reason — India, Sri Lanka, and Liberia.
Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE pic.twitter.com/STmDSuQTMb
Kayleigh McEnany predicts ‘landslide’ win: ‘The Black vote came to President Trump’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday predicted a "landslide" for President Donald Trump.
As voters went to the polls on Election Day, McEnany appeared on Fox News in her role as a Trump campaign adviser.
Fox News host Sandra Smith pointed out to McEnany that Trump has sought to undermine the counting of votes after election day in Pennsylvania. Experts have said that it could take up to three days to determine a winner in the commonwealth.
"There are three days left for those [mail-in] ballots to be tallied," Smith said.
McEnany disagreed with current Pennsylvania law.