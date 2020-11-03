‘This is unreal’: Raging Trump supporter accuses random people of being ‘antifa’ near Brooklyn polling place

An alleged poll watcher was denied entry to a Philadelphia polling location on Tuesday.

Video that was shared on Twitter shows poll workers explaining to the man that he is not allowed to enter the polling place.

"Call the police, do it," a poll worker tells the man. "After you leave, call the cops."

"I have a city-wide watcher certificate," the man who is not wearing a face mask says.

"It's not for this location," another poll worker points out.

"This is the city of Philadelphia," the man argues.

Twitter users responding to the video disagreed about whether the man should have been allowed in the building. Conservative commenters claimed that the incident is evidence of a Democratic plot to "steal" the election.