This lawsuit actually says a state’s votes for Joe Biden should just be flipped to Donald Trump
When it became obvious that Joe Biden had an insurmountable lead over President Donald Trump in the Pennsylvania vote count, the Associated Press called the Keystone State for Biden on Saturday, November 7 — thus giving the former vice president the 270 electoral votes he needed to become president-elect of the United States. Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania has only grown since then, but that hasn’t stopped Trump’s campaign and Rudy Giuliani from claiming that the president really won the state. And on Wednesday, the Trump campaign made a strikingly anti-democratic demand in a Pennsylvania lawsuit in an attempt to make that fantasy a reality.
In the suit, according to Politico, Trump’s campaign argues that his campaign’s constitutional rights were violated in Pennsylvania and that the state’s 20 electoral votes should be given to him by the GOP-control state legislature because he is the real winner. The lawsuit, which names Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and seven counties as defendants, complains that Republican election observers had insufficient access to the counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
Earlier this week, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that election observers had adequate access to the vote-counting process in Pennsylvania — and rejected the Trump campaign’s claim that they didn’t. Experts widely agree that the new lawsuit attempting to overturn the the Pennsylvania is preposterous and doomed to fail.
The Trump campaign’s latest Pennsylvania lawsuit also claims that 1.5 million votes in the state “should not have been counted” and that they led to “returns indicating Biden won Pennsylvania.”
The Trump’s campaign argues, “In contrast to the 2002 International Electoral Standards…. the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck out in a unique direction among democracies and declared that meaningful observers are not part of verification and votes may be counted without any review by political campaigns and parties.”
After winning Pennsylvania and other battleground states — including Arizona, Nevada and Georgia — Biden had a total of 306 electoral votes. In the popular vote, Biden has defeated Trump by at least 5.8 million votes nationwide.
2020 Election
Fox News segment goes off the rails when Donald Trump’s friend admits the 2020 election is over
An airing of Fox News' "The Five" turned into a shouting match on Thursday evening when host Geraldo Rivera, a friend of President Donald Trump, urged his fellow panelists to admit that the scheme to overturn the result of the 2020 election was doomed.
The incident followed a truly bizarre and dangerous press conference featuring Rudy Giuliani and others on the president's legal team, who pushed conspiratorial and fictitious narratives to argue that Trump actually won the election, rather than President-elect Joe Biden. These claims are preposterous and have no factual support, but they are part of a disinformation campaign the president has been fueling for years to discount the possibility that he could ever lose an election.
‘Economic sabotage’: Steve Mnuchin blasted for kneecapping the economy before Biden takes office
On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that he would not be extending emergency lending tools, allowing them instead to expire at the end of the year.
The decision caused outrage around the country, with some Democrats arguing the move is calculated to make the economy worse just as President-elect Joe Biden assumes office.
"Secretary Mnuchin is removing critical support from a weak economy against the Federal Reserve’s wishes," said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) in a statement. "This is economic sabotage."
2020 Election
Obama reveals why he’s more worried about Republicans than Trump’s post-election tantrum
Former President Barack Obama sat down with MSNBC for an interview that will air at 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
In a clip released in advance of the broadcast, MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart described the the GOP efforts to block the counting of votes and noted, "I've heard the word 'coup' mentioned to describe these types of efforts."
"Is that hyperbolic or is our democracy really under a realistic threat here?" he asked.
"Look, Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States," Obama replied. "Kamala Harris will be the next vice president."
"I have been troubled, like I think every American -- whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or an independent -- should be troubled when you start having attempts to block, negate, overturn the people's vote when there's no actual evidence that there was anything illegal or fraudulent taking place," he explained. "These are just bald assertions, they're been repeatedly rejected by the courts."