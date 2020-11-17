‘This president needs a good intervention’: Democratic senator urges Trump’s family and friends to stop his destructive behavior
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) urged members of President Donald Trump’s family to rein him in before he causes serious damage to the government during the transition process.
“Some believe the president is taking what has been described, as I say, as the scorched-earth approach to the Pentagon and other federal agencies as he purges senior leadership on the way — on his way out the door,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Does it look like the president is trying to box in the incoming Biden administration before the inauguration?”
“Well, people who’ve told you that, believe there is some design or strategy behind these tantrums. I’m not sure about that,” said Durbin. “I think the president is acting out. He is very concerned about the fact he may have lost an election. Listen, it happens to all of us. The fact of matter is this president needs a good intervention. I’m not sure who can bring it on, but somebody in his family or close friends or someone has got to sit down and say stop, stop what you’re doing for the good of this nation. Have a peaceful transition. Yes, play it out in court if you wish, but don’t do it at the expense of the people of America who are fighting this pandemic, or the security of this country.”
2020 Election
‘What the hell is Lindsey Graham doing?’ CNN analyst shocked by GOP senator’s election meddling
CNN political analyst David Chalian on Tuesday expressed shock and bewilderment that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was calling up secretaries of state and questioning their procedures for counting legally cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election.
Reacting to claims made by Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Graham calling him and pressuring him to throw out legally cast ballots, Chalian said it was improper for Graham to even get involved in the first place.
2020 Election
Trump has given up being president and is fighting ‘like hell to keep the stink of losing off of him’: CNN analyst
In a column for CNN, political analyst Chris Cillizza noted that Donald Trump has all but given up on even pretending to be the president and has only one goal in mind before exiting the political stage: changing the perception that he lost to former Vice President Joe Biden.
As the CNN analyst notes, since it became apparent that Biden has an insurmountable lead in the Electoral College, he has spent his days, playing golf, tweeting, making controversial military proposals that could have disastrous consequences and firing people. And, while that might sound like the last four years of his administration, Cillizza points out that previously the president tried to seem like ...a president.
CNN
‘Shame on you!’ CNN’s Cuomo tears into Trump’s COVID adviser for urging people to ‘fight back’ on health restrictions
On CNN Monday, anchor Chris Cuomo slammed Dr. Scott Atlas — the radiologist and conservative think tank fellow who has become outgoing President Donald Trump's favored COVID strategist — over his comments that people should "fight back" against pandemic restrictions.
"Dr. Atlas, okay, a guy with no pandemic experience — he literally would know more if he stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night — he's saying, hey, you in Michigan, these measures to help try to control the spread, fight back," said Cuomo, himself a COVID survivor. "Are you kidding me? Shame on you! What kind of doctor would tell people to rise up and resist the only kind of prophylaxis that could help them? What the hell is the matter with this person? Rise up? You rise up and do your job, or get the hell out."