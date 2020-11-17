‘This president needs a good intervention’: Democratic senator urges Trump’s family and friends to stop his destructive behavior

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) urged members of President Donald Trump’s family to rein him in before he causes serious damage to the government during the transition process.

“Some believe the president is taking what has been described, as I say, as the scorched-earth approach to the Pentagon and other federal agencies as he purges senior leadership on the way — on his way out the door,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Does it look like the president is trying to box in the incoming Biden administration before the inauguration?”

“Well, people who’ve told you that, believe there is some design or strategy behind these tantrums. I’m not sure about that,” said Durbin. “I think the president is acting out. He is very concerned about the fact he may have lost an election. Listen, it happens to all of us. The fact of matter is this president needs a good intervention. I’m not sure who can bring it on, but somebody in his family or close friends or someone has got to sit down and say stop, stop what you’re doing for the good of this nation. Have a peaceful transition. Yes, play it out in court if you wish, but don’t do it at the expense of the people of America who are fighting this pandemic, or the security of this country.”

