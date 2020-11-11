TikTok files last-minute petition against Trump order
TikTok asked a Washington court Tuesday to stop an order from US President Donald Trump’s administration from taking effect this week as the White House seeks to ban the Chinese-owned app in the United States.
Chinese company ByteDance is facing a Thursday deadline to restructure ownership of the app in the United States to meet US security concerns.
In its court petition, TikTok asked for more time, saying it has not received enough feedback on its proposed solution.
The company said in a statement that it had asked the government for a 30-day extension because it was “facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted” but it had not been granted.
It was turning to the court for that reason, it said.
US President Donald Trump signed a set of orders against the video platform this summer.
One required ByteDance to sell its US TikTok operations within 90 days, citing national security concerns.
The company also faced an order that would effectively ban the app from the country by the same date.
But on October 30, a Pennsylvania judge issued an injunction temporarily blocking the order aimed at banning it.
The order would have knocked the Chinese-owned video-sharing app offline by cutting it off from US businesses providing website hosting, data storage and other fundamentals needed to operate.
Trump has accused the popular video-sharing app of handing over American user data to Beijing — which the company flatly denies.
After negotiations with several US firms, ByteDance and TikTok proposed creating a new company with IT company Oracle as a technology partner and retail giant Walmart as a business partner.
The plan seemed to convince the administration, but the platform is still awaiting a green light.
TikTok said that with Thursday’s “deadline imminent and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the US.”
TikTok has 100 million users in the United States.
Breaking Banner
‘Eight big Trump lies’ debunked in under three minutes by CNN’s John Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Wednesday performed a rapid-fire debunking of some of President Donald Trump's most regularly repeated falsehoods.
During his "Reality Check" segment, Avlon debunked what he described as "eight big Trump lies" that the president is still telling his supporters even after they have been repeatedly proven false.
"Start with the five-volume, bipartisan Senate intel report that found Russian interference in 2016 was not a hoax, as Trump still constantly claims, but very real," Avlon began. "Likewise, the IG report found that the FBI probe into the Trump campaign's Russia ties was justified and not politically biased."
Breaking Banner
Biden’s team worried Trump will encourage his supporters to disrupt inauguration events
Joe Biden's team faces the logistical nightmare of holding an inauguration ceremony during a pandemic that's worsening by the day, but they're also concerned that President Donald Trump's supporters could disrupt their events.
Officials involved in the planning say public safety is their top concern, and they don't expect Biden to move away from the downsized and often virtual events he favored during the campaign, but they're not exactly how to prevent the supporters and protesters alike from attending, reported The Daily Beast.
Latest Headlines
Israel uncovers King David-era fortress in occupied Golan
Archaeologists on Wednesday unveiled a fortified structure from the time of the King David on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that sheds light on the borders of a Biblical Israeli ally.
The 3,000-year-old fort, found near the Jewish settlement of Hispin ahead of works to build a new neighborhood, is believed to have belonged to the Geshurites, King David's allies.
Locally quarried basalt boulders form the meter-and-a-half (five-foot) thick walls of the hilltop complex.
Barak Tzin, who directed its excavation for the Israel Antiquities Authority, estimated that it covered more than 1,000 square meters (a quarter of an acre).