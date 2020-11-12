Top cybersecurity agency demolishes Trump campaign conspiracy theories about the vote count

On Thursday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a statement on the 2020 election, directly contradicting President Donald Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the results.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” said the statement. “Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result … There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation in the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” continued the statement.

Just in, by way of @CISAgov (again appearing to respond to false claims pushed by Trump and some of his allies): “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” pic.twitter.com/7Cxo5KfosP — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 12, 2020

Chris Krebs, the director of CISA, retweeted additional thoughts on the matter:

Please don't retweet wild and baseless claims about voting machines, even if they're made by the president. These fantasies have been debunked many times, including by @DHSgov @CISAgov on this excellent site/resource, Rumor Control.https://t.co/XUcOkrQUf6 — David Becker (@beckerdavidj) November 12, 2020

Trump has sought to attack the process of counting absentee ballots, and his campaign has filed a number of lawsuits in key states alleging voting irregularities, although the vast majority of the cases have been tossed out of court by skeptical judges.