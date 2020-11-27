Top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran: reports
A prominent Iranian nuclear scientist was targeted Friday in an assassination attempt near the capital Tehran, media in the Islamic republic reported.
The scientist was identified in the reports as Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, with Tasnim news agency initially saying he was “assassinated” before updating its report to say it was “yet to receive official news” on his health condition.
Tasnim and Fars, both close to security sources, said the attempt was at Absard city in Tehran province’s eastern Damavand county, with “terrorists bombing a car before shooting at Mr. Fakhrizadeh’s car.”
#BREAKING Iran Foreign Minister Zarif condemns scientist assassination as 'terrorist act' pic.twitter.com/vf5mWh6P1C
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 27, 2020
