Top Trump ally Erdogan finally congratulates Joe Biden on election win
One of President Donald Trump’s last major allies on the world stage has finally accepted that he will no longer be president after January 20th.
Bloomberg News White House correspondent Jordan Fabian reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, making him one of the last major Trump-allied leaders to acknowledge Biden’s win.
With both Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman both acknowledging Biden’s victory, that leaves Russian President Vladimir Putin as the sole major Trump-backing leader who has yet to congratulate Biden.
Trump and Erdoğan have had a close relationship over the course of the last four years, and the New York Times reported last month that the Turkish leader successfully lobbied his American counterpart to try to quash and investigation into state-owned Turkish bank Halkbank, which is suspected of illegally funneling money to the Iranian government.
This was particularly troubling, according to former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and other officials, because the president has business dealings in Turkey.
“He would interfere in the regular government process to do something for a foreign leader,” Bolton said. “In anticipation of what? In anticipation of another favor from that person down the road.”
2020 Election
‘They don’t want the ride to end’: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle eye takeover of RNC, sources say
One of President Donald Trump's sons and his girlfriend are hoping to take control of the Republican National Committee, sources told CNN this week.
CNN's Jim Acosta reported on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle "are making moves to expand their influence at the Republican National Committee."
Acosta spoke to three GOP sources who said that the couple believe that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel did not do enough to ensure a Trump campaign victory.
The sources told Acosta that the move could prepare the current president for a 2024 comeback.
2020 Election
‘Psychopath’ Trump will need to be pushed out of the White House — according to this mental health expert
We know that Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist. Despite dozens of explanations of this disorder, many Americans still don’t understand. Trump does not care a whit about you or our democracy. He is willing to attack, undermine, and destroy our America in order to save his power and to exalt his very presence. It is the pathology of a dictator. It is the pathology of a menace to our democracy.
Trump’s behavior since losing the election on Saturday has been appalling but predictable. If he cared about us and democracy, he would concede the election and promise to facilitate an orderly transition of power to the victor—Joe Biden. That’s what all normal people would do. That’s what all past presidents have done.
2020 Election
America is ‘stumbling into a constitutional crisis’ as GOP attacks the electoral process
On Tuesday, writing for NBC News, Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Carrie Dann, and Melissa Holzberg argued that America's democratic institutions are threatened by the GOP's refusal to accept the legitimacy of the election.
"In 2016, Donald Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by a combined 77,000 votes; he got 306 electoral votes; and he received a concession speech by Hillary Clinton and a White House meeting with Barack Obama 48 hours after the election," they wrote. "In 2020, Joe Biden won those same three states by a combined 214,000 votes (and counting); he’s on track for an identical 306 electoral votes; and Trump, his administration and GOP leaders are still refusing to recognize the outcome. While it’s easy to dismiss this refusal as the last gasp of Trumpism — Republicans trying to appease the president one last time before he exits the White House — it also feels close to a country stumbling into a constitutional crisis."