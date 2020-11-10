Top Trump ally Erdogan finally congratulates Joe Biden on election win

One of President Donald Trump’s last major allies on the world stage has finally accepted that he will no longer be president after January 20th.

Bloomberg News White House correspondent Jordan Fabian reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, making him one of the last major Trump-allied leaders to acknowledge Biden’s win.

With both Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman both acknowledging Biden’s victory, that leaves Russian President Vladimir Putin as the sole major Trump-backing leader who has yet to congratulate Biden.

Trump and Erdoğan have had a close relationship over the course of the last four years, and the New York Times reported last month that the Turkish leader successfully lobbied his American counterpart to try to quash and investigation into state-owned Turkish bank Halkbank, which is suspected of illegally funneling money to the Iranian government.

This was particularly troubling, according to former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and other officials, because the president has business dealings in Turkey.

“He would interfere in the regular government process to do something for a foreign leader,” Bolton said. “In anticipation of what? In anticipation of another favor from that person down the road.”