‘Truly unconscionable’: In desperation mode, Trump planning to hold rallies and display obits of supposedly dead voters
In an increasingly flailing effort to undercut the legitimacy of his election loss at the hands of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump’s legal team and remaining campaign apparatus are preparing to hold press conferences and in-person rallies at which they plan to display the supposed evidence behind the incumbent’s thus-far baseless claims of widespread voter fraud—including obituaries of dead people who purportedly cast ballots.
“The Trump campaign’s strategy is basically to completely undermine faith in democracy.”
—Parker Malloy, Media Matters for America.
Despite the lack of supporting evidence and fact-checks debunking them, claims that tens of thousands of ballots were submitted in the name of deceased individuals and counted have been proliferating in right-wing social media circles, outlets like Breitbart, and among Trump’s advisers since Election Day.
Characteristically declining to let the facts stand in the way of his false narrative that he is the victim of election theft, Trump “plans to brandish obituaries of people who supposedly voted but are dead—plus hold campaign-style rallies—in an effort to prolong his fight against apparent insurmountable election results,” Axios reported late Sunday, citing four of the president’s advisers.
“Obits for those who cast ballots are part of the ‘specific pieces of evidence’ aimed at bolstering the Trump team’s so-far unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud and corruption that they say led to Joe Biden’s victory,” according to Axios. “Fueling the effort is the expected completion of vote counting this week, allowing Republicans to file for more recounts.”
Around 5,900 Americans have died from Covid since Election Day so that shouldn’t be too hard. Tens of thousands have died since early voting began. https://t.co/BiOtzkhjT9
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) November 9, 2020
Team Trump’s ongoing effort to challenge state vote counts in court has so far been a complete flop, as has its frequently laughable attempt to substantiate the president’s claims of a sprawling vote-counting conspiracy favoring the Democratic Party.
But with the president refusing to concede defeat and his party largely remaining silent or actively cheering him on, the Trump campaign—juiced by donations it is aggressively soliciting with numerous fundraising emails each day—has shown no indication that it plans to give up its likely doomed legal battle any time soon. (According to the fine print of the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee’s donation forms, 60% of contributions to the president’s legal defense fund will go toward paying off the Trump campaign’s debts.)
Axios reported Sunday that the Trump team is also “staffing a campaign-style media operation” that, according to an adviser, will churn out “regular press briefings, releases on legal action, and obviously things like talking points and booking people strategically on television.”
“They’ll also make a big play to raise money for their legal defense fund,” Axios noted.
Refusing to concede and launching a bunch of lawsuits is one thing. Staging big rallies to gin up his supporters against the president-elect seems like an order of magnitude worse. https://t.co/46pwqTFjRS
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 9, 2020
While the campaign is likely to be an embarrassing spectacle—similar in style and substance to Trump fixer Rudy Giuliani’s comical press conference on the backside of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia over the weekend—observers urged the media not to give Trump allies a platform to spout their potentially dangerous lies.
“The Trump campaign’s strategy is basically to completely undermine faith in democracy,” tweeted Parker Malloy, editor-at-large at Media Matters for America. “TV bookers, know this: if you invite people from this campaign on to discuss their bogus claims, do it knowing this is the strategy.”
Dr. Rob Davidson, executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, denounced the president for planning more in-person rallies as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies nationwide. As Common Dreams has reported, Trump’s campaign rallies have been linked to upticks in coronavirus cases in host counties across the country.
“Donald Trump plans to hold more rallies to throw fuel onto the pandemic fire. This is truly unconscionable,” Davidson tweeted. “Who will stop him from killing more people?”
2020 Election
‘Concede and get the hell out’: Anger grows as Trump refuses to admit defeat
Mixing with the jubilation shared by tens of millions across the U.S. and the world generated by President-elect Joe Biden's declared victory this weekend, increasing levels of anger and frustration were voiced Sunday as President Donald Trump continued his refusal to accept the election results that show he was soundly defeated.
"The President needs to stop putting his narcissistic selfishness over what is good for our nation and our democracy."Even as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered acceptance speeches Saturday night, Trump bucked the tradition of congratulating the winners and instead spent the evening tweeting out false claims that he "won the election" and making evidence-free allegations of fraud.
2020 Election
Trump lost — but did democracy really win?
What unfolded across the United States on Saturday afternoon was breathtaking: an extraordinary explosion of relief and exuberance, not quite like anything else most of us now living have ever seen. While the comparison to V-E Day — which marked the defeat of Hitler and Nazi Germany in May 1945 — may be over the top, the emotional resonance was similar.
This article first appeared in Salon.
I wasn't expecting that at all, to be frank. Joe Biden was the ultimate compromise candidate, the ne plus ultra of "good enough for now," a potential safe harbor in a time of crisis. But the effect of Biden's ultimate victory — or, more to the point, of Donald Trump's defeat — was undeniable, and the national mood was impossible to resist. It almost felt like a physical sensation, literally as if a great weight had been lifted from my shoulders, and from the evidence, millions of other people felt the same way.
2020 Election
Biden to name virus team as worldwide cases top 50 million
The global tally of people infected by the coronavirus shot past 50 million on Monday, as United States President-elect Joe Biden geared up to name the scientists who will lead the country's response to its disastrous outbreak.
The incoming leader made the pledge in his first speech since being projected as the winner of the presidential election, signaling he plans to prioritize the pandemic from the outset.
Covid-19 has left more than 237,000 people dead in the US and is surging across the country, which last week voted out Donald Trump in a nailbiting poll.
"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," Biden told supporters, referring to the day he will be sworn in as commander-in-chief and get the keys to the White House.