Trump abruptly ends news conference after 1 minute as reporters grill him on conceding
President Donald Trump took one minute out of his day on Tuesday to hold a press conference in which he took credit for gains in the stock market, which came after President-elect Joe Biden’s transition was allowed to formally begin.
At his press conference which lasted almost exactly one minute, Trump credited his administration for after the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 30,000 for the first time.
“The stock market, it’s just broken 30,000,” the president said. “Never broken that number. That’s a sacred number. Nobody thought they would ever see it. That’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020 and it’s the 48th time that we have broken records in — during the Trump administration.”
“And I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration,” he added. “And most of all, I want to congratulate the people of our country because there are no people like you.”
As reporters shouted questions about Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election, the president turned and walked out of the room.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
