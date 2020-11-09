Trump abruptly fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper after reports surface about his resignation letter

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drafted a resignation letter before the election knowing that he would likely be out after the contest was over on Nov. 3.

But as the country is being thrown into a government transition, Trump took to Twitter to announce that Esper was fired.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” said Trump, firing Esper. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.’

Trump has spent the better part of the last week complaining on Twitter and golfing.