Trump abruptly fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper after reports surface about his resignation letter

Published

1 hour ago

on

Mark Esper speaks to reporters at the Pentagon (MSNBC/screen grab)

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drafted a resignation letter before the election knowing that he would likely be out after the contest was over on Nov. 3.

But as the country is being thrown into a government transition, Trump took to Twitter to announce that Esper was fired.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” said Trump, firing Esper. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has spent the better part of the last week complaining on Twitter and golfing.


Breaking Banner

‘Cause for alarm’: Retired general unloads on Trump for destabilizing the United States by ousting Esper

Published

1 min ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Monday, military analyst and retired general Barry McCaffrey commented on the recent announcement from President Trump that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

According to McCaffrey, Trump's decision "makes no logical sense whatsoever," adding that "we ought to apprehensive about what's going."

When asked what he's most worried about from now until Biden's inauguration, McCaffrey said his main concern is national security.

"The Chinese the Iranians, the North Koreans, the Russians and others, are watching what's going on ... and people could try to take advantage of it."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump personnel chief threatens to fire any staffer he catches sending out a resume: CNN’s Tapper

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

With President Donald Trump on his way out the door in less than three months, many White House staffers have reportedly started sending out resumes looking for new work.

However, a senior administration official tells CNN's Jake Tapper that John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is warning staffers that they will be automatically fired if he catches them applying for other jobs.

"The news is dismaying to many members of the Trump administration who worry especially about young staffers who will soon need other sources of income given the fact that President Trump lost the election," Tapper adds.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is ‘in a rage’ and his ‘unpredictable’ behavior is dangerous to America’s defense establishment: Carl Bernstein

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

CNN's Brianna Keilar spoke with 76-year-old investigative journalist Carl Bernstein Monday about President Donald J. Trump's erratic behavior since losing the presidential election this past weekend. Bernstein referred to this transitory moment in history as "dangerous" because "the President of the United States is in rage, he is unpredictable, dealing with the most powerful instruments the president commands, which is to say our defense establishment."

Continue Reading
 
 
