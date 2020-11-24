Quantcast
Trump administration accused of moving military assets to Georgia to influence special election

13 mins ago

President Donald J. Trump visits approximately 200 National Guard troops Saturday, Aug, 29, 2020, at Cougar Stadium in Lake Charles, La., during his visit to view damage caused by Hurricane Laura. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

The Trump administration is moving to relocate Air Force C-130 aircraft to Savannah, Georgia, in a move that House Democrats are claiming was taken without congressional approval — and appears calculated to give the state’s Republican senators an artificial job creation accomplishment to boost them in the upcoming runoff elections.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) is demanding the administration provide answers on the timing and rationale for the decision.

The runoffs between Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, will decide control of the Senate.

UPS to make dry ice and distribute ultra-cold freezers for coronavirus vaccine distribution

29 mins ago

November 24, 2020

Global shipping giant UPS on Tuesday said it would start making dry ice in the United States and also distribute ultra-cold temperature freezers as it prepares to handle the logistics of shipping Covid-19 vaccines.

Facing the world's largest coronavirus outbreak, the US government's Operation Warp Speed plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first week after it's cleared for emergency use, which could come as soon as December 10.

That vaccine requires ultra-cold long-term storage of -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), and the company has developed special containers with dry ice to keep it cool for up to 15 days, while other vaccines may also need dry ice in transport.

Florida Republican wants Kyle Rittenhouse in Congress — will the Florida GOP bench him?

34 mins ago

November 24, 2020

Republican legislator Antony Sabatini made headlines Tuesday for recommending that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse join Congress - even though he's been accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Anthony Sabatini has always been desperate for attention. So earlier this month, the 32-year-old Republican legislator from Lake County called for the imprisonment of Joe Biden," Scott Maxwell, columnist for Orlando Sentinel, wrote. "The tweet earned him 596 'likes' — not as many as when Sabatini called Biden a 'POS' (piece of sh**) — and was quickly forgotten. So this past weekend, Sabatini upped the ante — lauding the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters in Wisconsin."

