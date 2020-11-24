Trump administration accused of moving military assets to Georgia to influence special election

The Trump administration is moving to relocate Air Force C-130 aircraft to Savannah, Georgia, in a move that House Democrats are claiming was taken without congressional approval — and appears calculated to give the state’s Republican senators an artificial job creation accomplishment to boost them in the upcoming runoff elections.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) is demanding the administration provide answers on the timing and rationale for the decision.

NEW: House Armed Services chair @RepAdamSmith blasts @usairforce for announcing new basing of C-130s in Georgia without waiting for Congress’ approval, saying it appears designed to influence the ongoing runoff election there. @Perduesenate is already taking victory laps. — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) November 24, 2020

“The timing and decision to include Savannah, GA in the announcement, when Georgia is focused on Senate runoff elections, raises questions about the Secretary’s motives,” @RepAdamSmith says. “The Air Force did not need to make this decision now … and should delay.” — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile this email from @Perduesenate’s office moments before: “Senator David Perdue Secures New Aircraft Fleet For 165th Airlift Wing” — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) November 24, 2020

“This is extremely exciting news,” @sendavidperdue says. “As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and proud Senator for Georgia, I continue to focus on making sure our women and men in uniform always have the tools they need.” — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) November 24, 2020

.@RepAdamSmith explains here why he believes the AF decision was premature: pic.twitter.com/HTsiSPp5RH — Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) November 24, 2020

The runoffs between Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, will decide control of the Senate.