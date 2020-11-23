Trump administration to accept Biden transition after major court losses: report
On Monday, CNN reported that General Services Administration director Emily Murphy has officially “ascertained” that Joe Biden is president-elect, and is moving forward with releasing funds to begin the transition.
The GSA’s refusal to release those funds over the past few weeks has been a subject of tremendous controversy, obstructing the transition and potentially slowing down the transfer of information that could endanger national security.
In her statement, Murphy denied any misconduct, saying that “I was never directly or indirectly pressured” by executive branch officials to hold up the transition.
The decision comes after multiple days of losses for the president, with a federal judge rebuking his case to throw out votes as meritless, and the Michigan state board of canvassers certifying their state’s results in favor of Biden, making it all but impossible for Trump to challenge the results further.
Trump allows Biden transition to proceed — but says ‘I believe we will prevail’ in the race he lost
President Donald J. Trump has responded in a tweet to the news that the transition to a President-elect Biden administration must begin.
"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country [sic]. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused - and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," Trump tweeted. "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!"
Tennessee Republican warns Trump that ‘people remember the last thing you do’: ‘Put the country first’
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) became the seventh Republican senator to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election on Monday.
"The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed," Alexander stated. "When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do."