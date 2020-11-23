Trump administration to accept Biden transition after major court losses: report

On Monday, CNN reported that General Services Administration director Emily Murphy has officially “ascertained” that Joe Biden is president-elect, and is moving forward with releasing funds to begin the transition.

The GSA’s refusal to release those funds over the past few weeks has been a subject of tremendous controversy, obstructing the transition and potentially slowing down the transfer of information that could endanger national security.

In her statement, Murphy denied any misconduct, saying that “I was never directly or indirectly pressured” by executive branch officials to hold up the transition.

The decision comes after multiple days of losses for the president, with a federal judge rebuking his case to throw out votes as meritless, and the Michigan state board of canvassers certifying their state’s results in favor of Biden, making it all but impossible for Trump to challenge the results further.