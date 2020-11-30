Trump administration wages last major Supreme Court fight
US President Donald Trump’s administration wages its last major policy fight before the Supreme Court Monday as it seeks to exclude undocumented immigrants from the population count used to determine states’ representation in Congress.
If the outgoing president’s plan goes forward, states with large numbers of undocumented immigrants could see their influence reduced in the US House of Representatives.
It would amount to a last-minute victory or defeat for Trump, who is due to leave the White House and hand over to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 even though he is still refusing to concede his electoral loss.
The US census is carried out every 10 years as spelled out in the Constitution, and it determines certain federal aid and the number of seats each state holds in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress.
In July, with the census underway, Trump issued a directive to exclude the country’s estimated 10 million undocumented immigrants from the count determining the number of House seats.
The Republican who has spent his presidency seeking to limit immigration has said he does not want to allow congressional representation to foreigners in the country illegally.
Until now, the census has included all residents of a state apart from foreigners on a temporary visa.
Several Democrat-led states, including New York, which has a large number of immigrants, have challenged the change and have been victorious in lower courts.
The Trump administration as a result asked the Supreme Court to intervene urgently since the president is due to transmit the results of the 2020 census and the number of seats for each state to Congress in January.
Monday’s arguments before the court will be by telephone due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and a decision is expected soon.
In 2019, a narrow majority on the court blocked an attempt to ask for the citizenship of census participants, which risked further reducing foreigners’ willingness to respond and undercounting the population in certain states.
Since then, another Trump appointee has been named to the Supreme Court, with conservative justices now holding a six-to-three majority.
The justices could however limit themselves to questions of procedure in the case and avoid the issue entirely.
According to a study from the Pew Research Center, three states — California, Florida and Texas — could lose a seat each over the next decade if the change goes forward.
Three others — Minnesota, Alabama and Ohio — could gain one seat, Pew said.
2020 Election
Georgia secretary of state: ‘There are those that are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger warned on Monday that outside groups are trying to take advantage of the "emotions" of President Donald Trump's supporters with false information about the recent and upcoming elections.
"There are those that are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation and, frankly, they are misleading the president as well," Raffensperger explained at a Monday press conference.
The Georgia official went on to announce investigations into over 250 claims of election irregularities.
"Upholding the law matters, truth matters, and your vote matters," he insisted. "Anyone telling you to boycott an election is not on your side. You're right to vote is sacred. Don't let someone con you out of it."
2020 Election
Biden taps Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary
US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday formally tapped ex-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to lead the Treasury, as he named officials to try to revitalize the world's largest economy.
The United States is struggling with a massive Covid-19 outbreak that's caused tens of millions of layoffs while sharply slowing annualized growth, and with cases surging again and Congress deadlocked over more aid.
If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen, 74, will be the first female Treasury head in its history, and likely be tasked with breaking the deadlock over aid in Washington, should lawmakers not come to an agreement before Biden's January inauguration.
2020 Election
The View hosts mock Republicans for ‘shooting themselves in the foot’ on election conspiracies
The hosts of "The View" couldn't help but notice that the Republicans are making it more difficult to get their own voters out to support Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) for the special election in January.
The problem the GOP has to overcome is that the overwhelming majority of Republican voters believe that the 2020 election was "rigged" by Democrats. It puts Republicans in a difficult place because now they have to combat that message with assurances that the Georgia special election isn't already rigged for the Democrats.
"I'm really sick of all of this," Whoopi Goldberg bemoaned. "I'm sick of people blaming American citizens for cheating in their own elections. I'm sick of this. You're blaming Republican governors. You're blaming people who are saying, 'Actually, no.' Why would they fight against their own interests, and, again, I will say if the Democrats had done this, why has everybody still got a job? None of this makes any sense to me."