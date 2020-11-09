Trump adviser Jason Miller: The word ‘concede’ is ‘not even in our vocabulary’
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller suggested on Monday that President Donald Trump will not concede the election in the near future because the word is “not even in our vocabulary.”
During an interview with Miller on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo wondered if the president would admit that he lost the race in the near future.
“Are you expecting the president to concede anytime soon?” she asked. “Is he going to call Joe Biden anytime soon?”
“Maria, that word is not even in our vocabulary right now,” Miller replied. “We’re going to go and pursue all of these legal means, all of the recount methods. We’re going to continue exposing and investigating all these incidents of fraud or abuse and make sure, again, the American public can have full confidence in these elections.”
“Seventy-one million Americans voted for this president and they want to make sure that justice is served,” he added.
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
