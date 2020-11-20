Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump advisor whined about media reporting Trump Jr. caught COVID — and it did not end well

Published

1 min ago

on

Don Trump Jr -- via Fox News screengrab

President Donald J. Trump’s advisor, Richard Grenell, took to Twitter account Friday to share his dissatisfaction with the media reporting on Donald Trump, Jr.‘s contraction of COVID-19.

Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, has been working with Rudy Giuliani on Trump’s post-election legal efforts.

Reporters need to stop announcing protected health information. This is a violation of HIPAA rules,” Grenell tweeted before receiving public correction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how the announcement began:

NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman retweeted with his own reply, stating, “Don Jr’s spokesman disclosed it in a statement, so that’s who you are accusing of violating HIPAA.” Lederman added, “Also, if it violates his privacy, why did you retweet it to your ~700k followers?”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the exchange below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump supporters holding ‘Pray for America Rally’ — to ‘impact the outcome of this presidential election’ through prayer

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but some of his Evangelical supporters hope to change the outcome through prayer.

"Traveling Evangelical preacher Sharon Bolan this evening is hawking spiritual wares at the Pray for America Rally being held at the Jackson Avenue Evangelical Church in the Irish Channel, hoping to "impact the outcome of this presidential election” through the power of prayer," Sarah Ravits of The Gambit reported Friday.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mitt Romney tells local newspaper the two people who inspired him to stand up to Trump

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) told a local newspaper Friday that the two people who have inspired his rebuke of President Donald J. Trump are his Black grandson and his father. Romney made headlines as being the only Republican senator to support the impeachment of Trump. Romney also broke with most in his party to join a Black Lives Matter march this summer in Washington, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

My Pillow guy Mike Lindell helps right-wing alleged killer Kyle Rittenhouse get out of jail: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million bond Friday afternoon and was released from the Kenosha County Detention Center.

“He was turned over to his own security detail arranged by his attorney and is no longer in our custody,” said Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department.

The 17-year-old has been held at the Kenosha County Detention Center since his extradition from Illinois on Oct. 30. Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree homicide after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25. Two men - Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha - were killed. Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis was seriously injured.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE