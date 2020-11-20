Trump advisor whined about media reporting Trump Jr. caught COVID — and it did not end well
President Donald J. Trump’s advisor, Richard Grenell, took to Twitter account Friday to share his dissatisfaction with the media reporting on Donald Trump, Jr.‘s contraction of COVID-19.
Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, has been working with Rudy Giuliani on Trump’s post-election legal efforts.
“Reporters need to stop announcing protected health information. This is a violation of HIPAA rules,” Grenell tweeted before receiving public correction.
Here’s how the announcement began:
Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr
tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told.
He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020
Confirming @JenniferJJacobs, a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. says he’s positive. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following” medical guidelines.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2020
NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman retweeted with his own reply, stating, “Don Jr’s spokesman disclosed it in a statement, so that’s who you are accusing of violating HIPAA.” Lederman added, “Also, if it violates his privacy, why did you retweet it to your ~700k followers?”
See the exchange below.
Don Trump Jr, the president’s son, has tested positive for COVID, @albamonica & @PeterAlexander report @NBCNews
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 20, 2020
Also, if it violates his privacy, why did you retweet it to your ~700k followers?
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 20, 2020