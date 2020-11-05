Trump aides and advisers are ready for the president to launch a rematch in 2024

If you thought that the 2020 election would bring about a new era of calm and quiet, CNN’s Jim Acosta is reporting something else.

Speaking to host Jake Tapper, Acosta explained that the White House staff and Trump campaign are already preparing for a 2024 rematch between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“One other thing to note, this is an indication where things are heading and a mentality that’s taking shape inside the Trump campaign, there are aides and advisers starting to talk about not only that the president is going to lose the election but that he may mount some sort of resurrection run in 2024,” Acosta reported. “This possibility has been discussed I am told inside the Trump campaign by aides and advisers, some talked about it with the president himself. That obviously is something that’s way off into the future, but it is an indication they’re starting to feel like perhaps they’re running out of time inside the Trump campaign.”

