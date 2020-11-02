Trump aides are telling him he’s certain to win the electoral college — while hiding polls from him that say otherwise

On Monday, The New York Times reported that some of President Donald Trump’s aides are trying to downplay the risk he will lose — and are only showing him the few polls that say he is ahead, while discarding the many more that show him behind.

“On a trip to Florida last week, several aides told the president that winning the Electoral College was a certainty, a prognosis not supported by Republican or Democratic polling, according to people familiar with the conversation,” reported Maggie Haberman, Alexander Burns, and Jonathan Martin. “And Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, has responded with chipper enthusiasm when Mr. Trump has raised the idea of making a late bid for solidly Democratic states like New Mexico, an option other aides have told the president is flatly unrealistic.”

“Most people in the president’s inner circle share his optimism about the outcome of the race, even as they fight exhaustion and the president’s whipsawing moods, interviews with more than a dozen aides and allies showed,” said the report. “But some advisers acknowledge that it would require several factors to fall into place. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.”

According to the report, Trump’s allies in the Senate are not so eager to sugarcoat the situation.

“One high-ranking Republican member of Congress vented to Mr. Meadows last month that if Mr. Trump ‘is trying to lose the election I can’t think of anything I’d tell him to do differently,’ the lawmaker recalled, noting that the aide only nodded his head in acknowledgment,” said the report. “‘They just think they can’t do anything about it.'”

Meanwhile, the report notes that the thought of losing has still sometimes crossed Trump’s mind. “In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses. He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him.”

