Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump and Bill Barr’s ‘bloodthirsty execution spree’ in his final months in office is unprecedented: op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations Ceremony Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

In an op-ed for Slate this Tuesday, Austin Sarat says that the Trump administration’s announcement that it would continue to carry out executions in the days and weeks leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is a “bloodthirsty decision” that defies “the norms and conventions for modern presidential transitions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Death Penalty Information Center reports that the last time an outgoing administration did anything remotely similar was more than a century ago, in 1889,” Sarat writes. “At that time Grover Cleveland, the first Democrat to be elected president after the Civil War and the only president ever to have served as an executioner (when he was the sheriff in Erie County, New York), permitted three executions to proceed in the period between his electoral defeat and Benjamin Harrison’s inauguration in March 1889.”

Since then, every administration has halted executions during the transition of power, but Trump and Attorney General William Barr are rushing to execute persons who might be spared by a new administration.

Read the full article over at Slate.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The triple crown of counterintelligence concerns’: Andrew McCabe details how Flynn concealed ‘contacts with the enemy’

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe outlined the seriousness of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's criminal offense — and the implications of outgoing President Donald Trump's pardon.

"It's important to remember at one point, Flynn was cooperating with Robert Mueller's investigation, but he stopped. That is unusual," said anchor Jim Acosta. "What do you make of the comment that we were discussing ... that the president appears to be trying to pardon people who were central to this Russia investigation. Is he trying to rewrite the history of the Russia investigation through these pardons?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former federal prosecutor says judge could void Trump’s pardon for Flynn — here’s how

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner responded to President Donald Trump's pardon of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn by saying that it's entirely possible that the judge in Flynn's case could nullify the pardon.

"Just as Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to grant Barr’s corrupt motion to dismiss, I hope Judge [Emmet] Sullivan sets a hearing on whether this pardon is corrupt & hence illegal/void," said Kirschner.

https://twitter.com/glennkirschner2/status/1331713173171343368

Civil Rights attorney Andrew Laufer agreed, saying that he too wants to see how Judge Sullivan deals with the development.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Reporter busts Trump with damning list of times he previously claimed Flynn was guilty

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump decided to issue a full pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in the course of the Russia investigation — despite Flynn's attempt to take back his plea and Attorney General William Barr's efforts to shut down the prosecution.

Although Trump and his supporters for years have painted Flynn as a hero, that was not always the sentiment, however. As BuzzFeed News' Jason Leopold noted in a lengthy Twitter thread, Trump previously was enraged with Flynn's criminal conduct, and publicly declared him a liar.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE