Trump and Giuliani’s ‘horrifying spectacle’ reveals the GOP is ‘far down the rabbit hole’: columnist
Although Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is right-of-center politically, she has been a blistering critic of the direction the Republican Party has taken under Donald Trump’s presidency. Rubin, in a column published on Friday morning, slams Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, for their efforts to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden — lamenting that their extremism is now the face of the GOP and arguing that a democracy needs more than one “rational” political party.
“Rudolph W. Giuliani, Sidney Powell and other members of President Trump’s legal team, in spouting their bizarre, incoherent conspiracy theories about voter fraud, have made clear they want to overturn the election in large part by excluding ballots from Black voters,” Rubin writes. “Without Wayne County, Mich., which is heavily African-American, Giuliani declared on Thursday, Trump could have won the state — as if the 15th Amendment and the 1965 Voting Rights Act were nonexistent.”
state and federal officials and the Biden transition team should vow to investigate any efforts by Trump, Sen. Graham or any other Republican politician who attempts to sway election officials or otherwise undermine free and fair elections.https://t.co/eQf0JlNiju
— Jennifer 'the people have decided' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 20, 2020
Rubin goes on to say that Trump and Giuliani’s extremism is not an anomaly — they have become the faces of the Republican Party, and way too many Republicans won’t call them out for trying to overturn the election results.
“Giuliani is representing the president’s views, and because the vast majority of Republicans say Trump should be allowed to exhaust his legal claims, his performance has, in effect, been endorsed by Republican House and Senate leadership, much of right-wing media and the Republican National Committee,” Rubin explains. “Even worse, Trump has invited Michigan Republican state lawmakers to the White House and even reportedly contacted Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, after she voted to certify the county’s results. After her chat with the president, Palmer and another Republican on the board wanted to take back their certification votes.”
During the presidential race, Rubin made no secret of her desire for Biden to win. But while she considers Democrats the United States’ only major “rational” party, she isn’t arguing in favor of one-party rule under Democrats. And the Never Trump conservative wraps up her column by saying, in essence, that the U.S. needs two major rational parties — not one.
“The horrifying spectacle playing out before our eyes should leave little doubt of how far down the rabbit hole the Republican Party has gone and how cowardly and detached from reality Republican elected leaders have become,” Rubin stresses. “Clarity is enlightening, but in this case, it is also dispiriting. We have only one functional, rational political party. It’s not enough.”
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani and his team get axed from Trump’s meeting with Michigan Republicans after COVID exposure: report
President Donald J. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and other key members of the Trump legal team will abstain from attending Friday's meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they've been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions told Axios in a scoop Friday.
This development is the latest in a lopsided laundry list of turmoil inside the president's flailing legal operation challenging the democratic electoral process that declared President-elect Joe Biden the clear winner of the election.
2020 Election
Trump thanked his sister for her support after getting duped by a Twitter parody – now she says she is ‘annoyed’
President Donald J. Trump retweeted an article Friday that was posted by a Twitter user that claimed to be his older sister Elizabeth Trump Grau. However, it is a fake account.
The article the president retweeted was from the ultra right-wing website waynedupree.com, according to VICE News. The piece praised Grau for "breaking years of carefully-guarded silence to step forward and vociferously defend Trump."
2020 Election
Rank and file GOP senators discussing putting pressure on Trump after Giuliani debacle: CNN
GOP lawmakers who were taking a wait-and-see approach to Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen from him due to voter fraud are having second thoughts about sticking by the president after the disastrous press conference held by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani that began with an impression from the movie "My Cousin Vinny" and ended with hair dye bleeding down his face.