Trump argues he gets to overturn the will of Pennsylvania voters — and falsely claims victory

President Donald Trump spent Friday evening continuing to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden has a large lead in the Keystone State, which all of the networks and the Associated Press have called for Democrats.

Trump, however, believes that his campaign’s observers weren’t close enough while watching the ballots be counted. Instead of asking for a recount, as is standard in any monitoring lawsuit, Trump does not care what the voters want and believes he should win Pennsylvania on a technicality.

700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Less than 30 minutes after falsely claiming he won Pennslyvania, he falsely claimed he won Georgia.

Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020