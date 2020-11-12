Trump attorney goes down in flames after demanding Biden ‘prove’ he won: ‘Learn to count’

One of President Donald Trump’s senior legal advisers demanded that Joe Biden “prove” he won the election, and she was subjected to mockery and disdain.

Jenna Ellis, who’s been advising the president’s campaign on legal matters, tweeted out a suggestion that Biden was uncertain whether the election had been legitimately decided, as Trump’s attorneys file various lawsuits challenging the legality of the vote counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Joe Biden is really confident he won legally and legitimately,” Ellis tweeted, “why is he so afraid of proving it?”

If Joe Biden is really confident he won legally and legitimately, why is he so afraid of proving it? — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 12, 2020

Other Twitter users pointed out that courts were currently in the process of deciding the validity of Trump’s fraud claims, and that vote counts conducted by the states showed Biden would win enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.

Biden doesn't have to prove anything. You need to learn to count. — (@essenviews) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If voter fraud is real why can’t trump prove it? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That's the counting. That's the proof. — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s not, y’all seem to be doing that just fine for him in court after court. — Brian R. Hester (@brianrhester) November 12, 2020

burden of proof is on you guys, and you are failing miserably. — barbara wicklund (@barbarawicklund) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Because bad-faith, evil idiots like you shove lies down the throats of easily manipulated people and they lose faith in democracy because you assholes are too emotionally stunted to accept a clear loss. Get it now? — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) November 12, 2020

He has nothing to prove, the American people proved it on November 3rd. — Lil' Joe Blue Supports President Elect Biden (@SeriouslyThough) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It was proven. He won the popular vote by 5 million and he won the electoral college. You lose. Bye bye. — Elizabeth C Clyde (@ClydejeCom) November 12, 2020

Do better at being smart. Please. — Dances with Facts (@DancesFacts) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing to prove, he won. Joe Biden is already working while trump is golfing — gina marie (@gmarie68713472) November 12, 2020

Who said he’s afraid ? Let Trump waste as much money as he wants paying for re counts there will be the same outcome — Dawn Lenhardt (@DawnLenhardt) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Math already proved it for him. — RaulDukesLives (@RaulLives) November 12, 2020

Prove it? So a vote count is insufficient proof? — Holli Palmer (@HolliPalmer3) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Plaintiffs prove their cases — Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons (@SRB78195336) November 12, 2020

Your law school is considering rescinding your degree! — Just Want to See trump GONE! (@Rockrjim) November 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT