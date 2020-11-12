Quantcast
Trump attorney goes down in flames after demanding Biden ‘prove’ he won: ‘Learn to count’

Jenna Ellis -- Fox News screenshot

One of President Donald Trump’s senior legal advisers demanded that Joe Biden “prove” he won the election, and she was subjected to mockery and disdain.

Jenna Ellis, who’s been advising the president’s campaign on legal matters, tweeted out a suggestion that Biden was uncertain whether the election had been legitimately decided, as Trump’s attorneys file various lawsuits challenging the legality of the vote counts.

“If Joe Biden is really confident he won legally and legitimately,” Ellis tweeted, “why is he so afraid of proving it?”

Other Twitter users pointed out that courts were currently in the process of deciding the validity of Trump’s fraud claims, and that vote counts conducted by the states showed Biden would win enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.

