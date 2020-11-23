Trump becomes ‘hermit-in-chief’ as he hides from reporters amid election court losses: CNN’s Acosta
On CNN Monday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down how President Donald Trump’s loss is starting to sink in for the president, his advisers, and his party.
“Becoming something of a hermit-in-chief, President Trump steered clear of the cameras yet again and was even unusually silent on social media much of the day, as more top Republicans slam President Trump’s legal team for serving up nothingburgers in his quest to upend the 2020 election,” said Acosta. “Even though some of the president’s advisers urged him to dump attorney Sidney Powell from his legal team, it’s unclear whether that will satisfy close allies like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who are losing patience with Mr. Trump’s efforts to cling to power.”
“The president’s latest longshot scheme to overturn the will of the voters appears to be falling flat too,” said Acosta. “The president suffered another loss in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. They ruled against the Trump campaign’s latest effort to block the counting of some absentee ballots in the Commonwealth, and that clears the way for those ballots to be counted in places like Philadelphia, which is beneficial to Joe Biden. One White House adviser said to me a little while ago, the president is nearing the end. As the adviser put it, ‘it’s the end of the road for the president.'”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Tennessee Republican warns Trump that ‘people remember the last thing you do’: ‘Put the country first’
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) became the seventh Republican senator to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election on Monday.
"The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed," Alexander stated. "When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do."
2020 Election
Trump becomes ‘hermit-in-chief’ as he hides from reporters amid election court losses: CNN’s Acosta
On CNN Monday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down how President Donald Trump's loss is starting to sink in for the president, his advisers, and his party.
"Becoming something of a hermit-in-chief, President Trump steered clear of the cameras yet again and was even unusually silent on social media much of the day, as more top Republicans slam President Trump's legal team for serving up nothingburgers in his quest to upend the 2020 election," said Acosta. "Even though some of the president's advisers urged him to dump attorney Sidney Powell from his legal team, it's unclear whether that will satisfy close allies like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who are losing patience with Mr. Trump's efforts to cling to power."
2020 Election
Legal experts ridicule Trump’s latest appeal for Pennsylvania restraining order after major legal setback
President Donald Trump filed another appeal for his Pennsylvania suit to stop the votes from being counted in the state. This suit goes to the Third Circuit Court, and the filing was due at 4 p.m. In true Trump-legal team style, however, the filing didn't drop until 4:19 p.m.
"This latest filing - where Trump is now seeking to prevent certification in Pennsylvania - has now ascended the Mount Rushmore of banana-pants," tweeted appellate lawyer Raffi Melkonian. "Among other insanities - 1) you needed to file this days ago; 2) why are you asking for an extra 1,000 words on the motion when YOU ARE FILING A 14,000 WORD APPELLATE BRIEF ALSO TODAY; 3) It is not called a TRO."