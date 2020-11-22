Trump biographer: ‘He doesn’t have the appetite to stay in it now because he knows it’s over’

It is highly irregular for President Donald J. Trump to remain mum on any subject, given his standard overture of exhausting lust for the spotlight. On average, Trump spoke 48 minutes on camera every day in 2020, according to Bill Frischling, who owns Factba.se, a website that tracks all of his speeches and movements.

Since the election on Nov. 3, Trump has reportedly only spent 50 minutes on camera in total, The Washington Post reported Sunday. It appears Trump’s constant cache of controversy is being underscored by the threat of something bigger: an undeniable loss that will unseat him on Jan. 20.

“Definitively, it is the quietest period of the presidency,” Frischling said. “It’s the longest stretch between events and it’s the least number. Everything is off from the average universe. He spoke more in 2020 than previous years, and he’s way down if you compare him to previous years or 2020.”

According to the Post, “Trump has not left the Washington area since his election loss, eschewing his annual trip to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving, where an ostentatious dinner underneath the chandeliers of his gilded Florida club was usually part family gathering, part publicity event.”

Trump did manage to pull off a brief appearance at the virtual Group of 20 summit this weekend, speaking to other world leaders for a few minutes, looking downward at his phone during the proceedings and leaving early both days, aides and diplomats said. He chose to skip the special session regarding the coronavirus pandemic to play golf instead.