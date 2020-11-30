Trump blasts Arizona’s GOP governor for certifying Biden win: ‘Republicans will long remember!’
On Monday, after Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) formally certified the election in Arizona confirming President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the state, President Donald Trump fired off a series of Tweets tearing into the longtime ally.
Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. @OANN What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember! https://t.co/XILGaHcyw7
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020
TRUE! https://t.co/GaldE1fto5
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020
Arizona hearings on live right now on @OANN. Such total corruption. So sad for our country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020
He also retweeted several other Republicans attacking Ducey.
Who needs Democrats when you have Republicans like Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey?
— Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 30, 2020
Watching the Arizona hearings and then watching Gov. Ducey sign those papers, why bother voting for Republicans if what you get is Ducey and Kemp?
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 30, 2020
Brian Kemp: "My state ran the most corrupt election in American history."
Doug Ducey: "Hold my beer."
— John D ● (@RedWingGrips) November 30, 2020
This came hours after the president proclaimed that Ducey was guilty of “misconduct” and “blatant corruption”.
