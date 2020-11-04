Trump is ‘bleeding’ support from Republican Party officials as he rages against election results: report

On Wednesday, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that President Donald Trump is losing the confidence of party officials as he continues his attack on the vote counting process.

NEW via @Acosta : Source close to WH said it's apparent GOP officials losing patience w/Trump's behavior as he baselessly claims fraud is robbing him of presidency. Trump "bleeding GOP support" said source, who likened Trump complaints to an "ambulance chasing routine" #CNN — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) November 4, 2020

Trump has demanded that the ballot count cease and that he be declared the winner, even though Wisconsin and Michigan are already projected to flip to Joe Biden and his margins in Pennsylvania are shrinking as more votes are tabulated.