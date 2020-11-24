Trump brags about statistically meaningless online poll to explain why he refuses to concede
President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential race, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Over two weeks after all the major news outlets called the race, Trump has shown he lacks the sportsmanship to call Biden, as is tradition.
On Monday night, he defended his position on Twitter by citing an online poll by the far-right network Newsmax.
“Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll Results: No: 190,593 (98.9%) Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774,” Trump posted to Twitter.
“For the good of our Country we must prevail!” he said, even though that would mean overturning the will of the voters, who fired the former reality TV personality.
Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll Results: No: 190,593 (98.9%) Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774. @gregkellyusa @newsmax For the good of our Country we must prevail!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020
2020 Election
Bill Kristol urges Georgia Republicans to ‘show true loyalty’ — by writing-in Donald Trump in Senate runoff
Longtime GOP stalwart Bill Kristol urged Republicans in Georgia to write-in the current administration when voting in the January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine the control of the U.S. Senate.
After the November election, Republicans have 50 Senate seats, to Democrats' 48. But if Democrats win both the runoffs, the 50-50 tie will be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.
In the runoffs, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the second race, interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Kristol, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the first Bush administration but recently founded Republican Voters Against Trump, suggested Georgia Republicans reject both Perdue and Loeffler to show their loyalty to the GOP president.
2020 Election
Joy Reid blasts Giuliani’s racism: ‘Rudy was the original Donald Trump’
MSNBC's Joy Reid blasted former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani Tuesday night for his racist ways that went back decades.
Reid played a video depicting a mostly all white riot on the Brooklyn Bridge that blocked traffic on September 16, 1992 and then began, "I'm sure you can guess the ugly racist slur we beeped out, which hurled at the sitting mayor of New York. We euphemize it as the N-word. When that same Rudy Giuliani, whose seemingly single goal as the next mayor was to undo everything Mayor [David] Dinkins tried to do."
2020 Election
Florida Republican wants Kyle Rittenhouse in Congress — will the Florida GOP bench him?
Republican legislator Antony Sabatini made headlines Tuesday for recommending that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse join Congress - even though he's been accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"Anthony Sabatini has always been desperate for attention. So earlier this month, the 32-year-old Republican legislator from Lake County called for the imprisonment of Joe Biden," Scott Maxwell, columnist for Orlando Sentinel, wrote. "The tweet earned him 596 'likes' — not as many as when Sabatini called Biden a 'POS' (piece of sh**) — and was quickly forgotten. So this past weekend, Sabatini upped the ante — lauding the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters in Wisconsin."