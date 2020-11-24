Trump brags about statistically meaningless online poll to explain why he refuses to concede

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential race, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Over two weeks after all the major news outlets called the race, Trump has shown he lacks the sportsmanship to call Biden, as is tradition.

On Monday night, he defended his position on Twitter by citing an online poll by the far-right network Newsmax.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll Results: No: 190,593 (98.9%) Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774,” Trump posted to Twitter.

“For the good of our Country we must prevail!” he said, even though that would mean overturning the will of the voters, who fired the former reality TV personality.