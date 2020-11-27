Quantcast
Trump busted for lying about Biden’s Thanksgiving Day address

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House (screengrab)

President Donald Trump insisted Joe Biden couldn’t have won the election because only 1,000 people watched his Thanksgiving Day address, which was an easily demonstrable lie.

The president cited a report by One America News that claimed Biden got only hundreds of views, although Biden’s joint address, “Thankful,” with his wife drew 5.1 million views on Twitter, their message to frontline workers drew 1.5 million views and his Thanksgiving address drew more than 1 million views.

A quick search on YouTube reveals the president-elect’s address received 87,000 views on his channel alone and similar viewership numbers across other sites that posted his speech, and “Thankful” drew 81,000 views on his channel.

“REPORT: Biden’s Thanksgiving Day Address gets just 1000 views online, a record low,” Trump tweeted. “Observers say a candidate with ‘80,000,000’ votes would get many more online viewers. Numbers don’t lie, or add up! @OANN”

Other Twitter users relentlessly fact-checked the outgoing president.

