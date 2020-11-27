Trump busted for lying about Biden’s Thanksgiving Day address

President Donald Trump insisted Joe Biden couldn’t have won the election because only 1,000 people watched his Thanksgiving Day address, which was an easily demonstrable lie.

The president cited a report by One America News that claimed Biden got only hundreds of views, although Biden’s joint address, “Thankful,” with his wife drew 5.1 million views on Twitter, their message to frontline workers drew 1.5 million views and his Thanksgiving address drew more than 1 million views.

A quick search on YouTube reveals the president-elect’s address received 87,000 views on his channel alone and similar viewership numbers across other sites that posted his speech, and “Thankful” drew 81,000 views on his channel.

“REPORT: Biden’s Thanksgiving Day Address gets just 1000 views online, a record low,” Trump tweeted. “Observers say a candidate with ‘80,000,000’ votes would get many more online viewers. Numbers don’t lie, or add up! @OANN”

REPORT: Biden’s Thanksgiving Day Address gets just 1000 views online, a record low. Observers say a candidate with “80,000,000” votes would get many more online viewers. Numbers don’t lie, or add up! @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Other Twitter users relentlessly fact-checked the outgoing president.

Biden's Thanksgiving videos have literally millions of views. One of them currently has over 5 million. If you haven't figured it out by now: Donald Trump is a serial liar and not even a very good one. He just makes stuff up constantly. And his supporters simply don't care. https://t.co/tvQng0kaVG — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 27, 2020

This is Trump's source: "Reports Thursday found Biden's live stream address got only one thousand views online." Source? A random guy's tweet. Then this "news anchor" called Biden's speech "another baseless attempt to pose as the winner of the recent elections." pic.twitter.com/W7HE3T8p4O — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 27, 2020

Sir, you are bringing holiday cheer to at least 80 million upstanding Americans by surrendering all your remaining dignity. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 27, 2020

5.1 million views just on this. You're being fed what you want to hear, not reality. pic.twitter.com/SnZU2M36Cr — Mary Quite Contrary (@ContraryMeri) November 27, 2020

Receipts. 🧾 He actually got 1.5Million views compared to your Thanksgiving message where you only got 200K views. pic.twitter.com/xLOJz8889o — Emerson Archuleta, RN, CMSRN (@EmersonArchie) November 27, 2020

Shocking….once again you’re lying pic.twitter.com/LLbV7vCy4x — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 27, 2020

Why do you lie about virtually every single thing, even things that can be proven to be a lie in about 5 seconds flat? The video in question had received 5.1 million views online at the time you tweeted. https://t.co/PTEZTpwvCP — Steven J. Frisch (@stevenjfrisch) November 27, 2020

Well if OANN says it then it must be true😂 — John (@ruprechtsfork) November 27, 2020

This is my favorite of your whiny, meltdown, baby-man posts. The desperation just barely nudges out the sad to take the lead as the prevailing feeling you’re getting across. It’s poetic. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) November 27, 2020

Talking about numbers, 1178 Americans died from the virus yesterday, on your watch… pic.twitter.com/fBNsoAtu3x — Raziel Abulafia (@AbuRaziel) November 27, 2020

You think only 1000 people voted for Biden? 🤦‍♂️ — Safe (@safet350) November 27, 2020