Trump busted lying about Obama-backed auto industry recovery in last pitch to Michigan voters
On Monday, writing for CNN, fact-checker Daniel Dale tore apart President Donald Trump’s lies about the auto industry, stated during his final push to try to hold onto Michigan.
Dale took aim at a tweet from Sunday in which Trump said the industry “was hemorrhaging car companies and jobs” before he took office.
“It’s not true that Michigan was hemorrhaging auto jobs during Barack Obama’s presidency,” wrote Dale. “In fact, between Obama’s first full month in office, February 2009, and Obama’s last full month in office, December 2016, Michigan added 11,700 vehicle manufacturing jobs and 45,300 auto parts manufacturing jobs. The number of parts manufacturing jobs in the state rose steadily, gaining every year of the Obama presidency, while the number of vehicle manufacturing jobs grew consistently from 2009 through 2014, then leveled off in Obama’s last two years.”
Rescuing the U.S. auto industry was a top priority of the Obama administration when it took office in 2009; one study a few years later estimated the administration’s financial relief program saved 1.5 million jobs.
Likewise, Dale broke down Trump’s claim at a rally in Macomb County that “You didn’t have any auto plants four years ago.”
“This is obviously false,” wrote Dale. “Michigan, which has made cars for more than a century, never stopped having auto plants under Obama. There were 13 car or truck assembly plants in Michigan in December 2016, the last full month of the Obama presidency, according to an Automotive News plant directory — and there were still 13 such plants in Michigan in October 2020, according to the publication’s directory from last month.”
Michigan has consistently polled as likely to flip back from Trump, who carried the state by less than one percent in 2016.
2020 Election
Trump campaign predicts winning battleground states by millions of votes — and winning re-election: report
The Trump campaign’s director of battleground strategy is predicting a big win for the president in the 2020 presidential election.
Nick Trainer made the predictions during a call with reporters, the DC Examiner reported Monday.
Trainer predicted Trump would win Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina by over 400,000 votes in each state, win Pennsylvania by over 1 million votes, win Florida by 500,000 votes, win Arizona by 150,000 votes, win Wisconsin by 100,000 votes, and win Nevada by 50,000.
2020 Election
Trump argues coronavirus didn’t impact him: ‘I’m very young and in perfect physical shape’
As coronavirus cases surge for the fourth straight week and the number of deaths reaches 230,000 in the United States, President Donald J. Trump touted, "I like to say it had no impact on me ... I'm very young and in perfect physical shape."
The United States performed 8.5 million COVID-19 tests last week, of which 6.8% came back positive for the new virus, compared with 6.3% the prior week. The data is derived from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
2020 Election
Republican staffer caught on tape attacking a woman’s car — but has not yet been arrested: report
In 2017, Republican Greg Gianforte bodyslammed a reporter on the eve of a special election in Montana.
Gianforte lied to investigators, but Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin refused to arrest Gianforte for obstruction of justice or malicious intimidate, allowing him to instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Gootkin had previously donated to Gianforte, but refused to recuse himself from the case.
Now Gianforte is in another scandal as people wonder if violence by a Republican is once again be excused by the powers that be in Bozeman.