Trump calls for Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia during early morning tweetstorm

The leader of the free world took to Twitter after 2 a.m. on Friday to call for the United States Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia.

Alleging that his poll watchers could not monitor the counting, Trump called for all votes counted to be thrown out.

Currently, Joe Biden leads Trump 526,557 votes to 121,753.

I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

