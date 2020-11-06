Quantcast
Trump calls for Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia during early morning tweetstorm

1 min ago

Donald J. Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.

The leader of the free world took to Twitter after 2 a.m. on Friday to call for the United States Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia.

Alleging that his poll watchers could not monitor the counting, Trump called for all votes counted to be thrown out.

Currently, Joe Biden leads Trump 526,557 votes to 121,753.

