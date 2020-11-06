Trump calls for Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia during early morning tweetstorm
The leader of the free world took to Twitter after 2 a.m. on Friday to call for the United States Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia.
Alleging that his poll watchers could not monitor the counting, Trump called for all votes counted to be thrown out.
Currently, Joe Biden leads Trump 526,557 votes to 121,753.
I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020
So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would End the Filibuster, “Life”, 2A, and would Pack and Rotate the Court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020
2020 Election
Armed QAnon supporter drove from Virginia to attack Philly vote counting: reports
Police increased their presence at the Philadelphia Convention Center after receiving a tip about a terrorism attack.
"Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night," WPVI-TV reports. "Action News has learned that police got a tip about a group, possibly a family, driving up from Virginia in a Hummer to unleash an attack at the Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia."
2020 Election
BUSTED: Republicans caught conspiring to commit election fraud in Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump is often criticized for psychological projection, where his guilty conscience accuses his opponents of committing his own schemes.
Trump has been arguing that there was widespread voter fraud, but without providing any evidence.
Republicans may have just provided such evidence in a way that backfired spectacularly.
"Hours before President Donald Trump went on national television Thursday to declare the inherent illegitimacy of ballots received after Nov. 3, local Republican officials recruited volunteers to call Pennsylvania voters and urge them to get their ballots in by Friday—three days after Election Day," The Daily Beast reported late Thursday evening.
2020 Election
Ted Cruz receives brutal fact-check after Fox News appearance: ‘The dishonesty here is breathtaking’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News on Thursday to push ridiculous conspiracy theories alleging election fraud in Pennsylvania.
Anchor Sean Hannity falsely claimed that GOP poll watchers were not allowed to watch the counting of the vote in Philadelphia.
"Well Sean, what we're seeing tonight, what we've been seeing the last three days outrageous," Cruz said.
"It is partisan, it is political and it is lawless," Cruz falsely claimed. "They're just ignoring the law. They're defying the law."
However, as Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta noted on Twitter, the GOP admitted in court today that there were more than a dozen Republican poll monitors watching the tabulation on Thursday.