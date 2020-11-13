Trump campaign abandoned by law firm defending its Pennsylvania election lawsuit
The law firm representing President Donald Trump’s in Pennsylvania has withdrawn itself from an election lawsuit.
The New York Times reports that the law firm of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur said it was withdrawing from representing the Trump campaign in a lawsuit that it had filed mere days earlier.
“Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws,” the firm state in a court filing.
As the Times notes, Porter Wright’s decision to withdraw came after attorneys at the firm began leaking word of their discomfort in representing the Trump campaign’s efforts to delegitimize the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“Some employees said they were concerned that the firm was being used to undercut the integrity of the electoral process,” according to the Times’ reporting. “One Porter Wright lawyer resigned in protest over the summer.”
It is unclear whether the law firm will continue to represent the Trump campaign.
