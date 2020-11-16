Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign abandons attempt to sue tiny Wisconsin TV station over anti-Trump ad

Published

12 mins ago

on

Donald Trump in Nashville, Tennessee on November 2, 2020. (Shutterstock.com)

President Trump’s campaign is dropping its defamation suit against a small Wisconsin TV station for running an ad sponsored by a liberal group, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The group who made the ad, Priorities USA, intervened in the case after Trump went after the TV station for airing the ad rather than the group who made it. The ad showed Trump appearing to say, “The coronavirus, this is their new hoax.” The statement was manipulated to look like Trump had said a single sentence when it fact it was stitched together from separate comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA, claimed victory after the lawsuit’s withdrawal. All sides had agreed that the suit should be dismissed.

“Priorities stood strong against the Trump campaign’s onslaught of baseless legal actions and we have successfully rebuffed Donald Trump’s effort to censor the truth about his failed leadership,” Cecil said in a statement.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s lawsuits keep making him look like a bigger and bigger loser: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's legal filings in Pennsylvania ultimately revealed that there's no allegation left that questions voter fraud.

In their latest case, “attorneys filed a revised version of the lawsuit, removing allegations that election officials violated the Trump campaign’s constitutional rights by limiting the ability of their observers to watch votes being counted,” said the Washington Post in a Sunday report.

It's a move that the Post's Philip Bump wrote is part of an effort that keeps making Trump look more and more like a loser.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign abandons attempt to sue tiny Wisconsin TV station over anti-Trump ad

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

President Trump's campaign is dropping its defamation suit against a small Wisconsin TV station for running an ad sponsored by a liberal group, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The group who made the ad, Priorities USA, intervened in the case after Trump went after the TV station for airing the ad rather than the group who made it. The ad showed Trump appearing to say, “The coronavirus, this is their new hoax." The sentence was manipulated to look like Trump had said in a single sentence when it fact it was stitched together from separate comments.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Why a historian fears Trump may ‘burn the evidence’

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Fifty years from now, in the year 2070, historians will no doubt look back on the Trump era as a chaotic period in U.S. history. But historian Jill Lepore, in an article published by The New Yorker on November 16, fears many documents that could offer valuable insights on Donald Trump's presidency in the future will not survive.

Lepore stresses that transparency has never been Trump's strong point. Even before he became president, Lepore notes, Trump was big on NDAs: nondisclosure agreements — and in addition to that, he is known for demanding that note-takers destroy their notes after meetings.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE