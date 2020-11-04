Trump campaign claims ‘irregularities’ in Wisconsin without evidence — demands ‘immediate’ recount as state tilts towards Biden
As Wisconsin increasingly looks like it’s going to be called for Joe Biden, the Trump campaign released a statement claiming the state’s voting process is experiencing “irregularities.”
“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien stated. “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”
