Trump campaign concedes on Arizona election results: ‘This is not a fraud case’
President Donald J. Trump and his lawyers are backing away from a lawsuit against Arizona’s Maricopa County that questioned election integrity following his loss there to President-elect Joe Biden.
A hearing was held on Nov. 12 about the integrity of the election in Arizona following the Trump campaign’s lawsuit that asked a judge to give a second look to ballots, Fox 10 in Phoenix reported. The Trump campaign cited overvoting as the reason behind the lawsuit. It was filed on the same day Biden was announced the winner of the state.
“When a machine detects an overvote on a ballot, poll workers should inform in-person voters of the error and give them an opportunity to correct the issue. Instead, poll workers in Maricopa County pressed, and told voters to press, a green button to override the error. As a result, the machines disregarded the voter’s choices in the overvoted races,” read a portion of an e-mail released by the Trump campaign on Nov. 7, detailing the lawsuit.
“This is not a fraud case,” said Trump campaign lawyer Kory Langhofer. “We are not alleging fraud in this lawsuit. We’re not alleging anyone’s stealing the election. That’s not our theory here. In what appears to be a limited number of cases, there were good faith errors in operating machines, that should result in further review of certain ballots.”
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said there was almost flawless accuracy beyond the less than 200 overvotes.
“Maricopa County employees responsible for this election in 2020, specifically on November 3 in the midst of a pandemic, made Maricopa County elections great again,” said Thomas Liddy, an attorney for the county.
Democrat Joe Biden has solidified his victory over Donald Trump in the US election with a win in traditionally Republican-leaning Georgia, putting him at 306 electoral votes, networks projected Friday.
CNN, ABC and other networks called the race in the southern state in favor of Biden -- marking the first time a Democrat has won there since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Trump meanwhile claimed victory in North Carolina, US networks projected. That put his final projected electoral vote tally at 232.
The Electoral College, made up of 538 electors, formally decides the US presidency, following the November 3 election.
ATLANTA — Georgia’s manual recount began Friday morning as election workers reviewed the first of nearly 5 million ballots to confirm the outcome of the presidential race. The recount to determine a new, official count started at 9 a.m. and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Joe Biden led Donald Trump by 14,000 votes as of Friday afternoon. Several news outlets on Friday declared Biden the state’s winner, making him the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992.NBC News, ABC News, CNN and the New York Times made the call for Biden in Georgia on Friday afternoon. NBC ... (more…)
Please pay less attention to the loser and more to what’s been accomplished. Joe Biden won the White House. He reclaimed the upper-Midwest. He flipped two red states. (Arizona was called this morning; Georgia is headed for a recount, but Biden is leading.) The Democrats held the House. The party netted one Senate seat. (They won two, lost one.) There’s a chance, a slim chance, but a still chance to take the Senate seats after a couple of Georgia run-offs in January. This is not a picture of failure.
