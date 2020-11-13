Trump campaign concedes on Arizona election results: ‘This is not a fraud case’

President Donald J. Trump and his lawyers are backing away from a lawsuit against Arizona’s Maricopa County that questioned election integrity following his loss there to President-elect Joe Biden.

A hearing was held on Nov. 12 about the integrity of the election in Arizona following the Trump campaign’s lawsuit that asked a judge to give a second look to ballots, Fox 10 in Phoenix reported. The Trump campaign cited overvoting as the reason behind the lawsuit. It was filed on the same day Biden was announced the winner of the state.

“When a machine detects an overvote on a ballot, poll workers should inform in-person voters of the error and give them an opportunity to correct the issue. Instead, poll workers in Maricopa County pressed, and told voters to press, a green button to override the error. As a result, the machines disregarded the voter’s choices in the overvoted races,” read a portion of an e-mail released by the Trump campaign on Nov. 7, detailing the lawsuit.

“This is not a fraud case,” said Trump campaign lawyer Kory Langhofer. “We are not alleging fraud in this lawsuit. We’re not alleging anyone’s stealing the election. That’s not our theory here. In what appears to be a limited number of cases, there were good faith errors in operating machines, that should result in further review of certain ballots.”

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said there was almost flawless accuracy beyond the less than 200 overvotes.

“Maricopa County employees responsible for this election in 2020, specifically on November 3 in the midst of a pandemic, made Maricopa County elections great again,” said Thomas Liddy, an attorney for the county.