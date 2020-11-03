Trump campaign freaks out after Fox News declares Biden win in Arizona

Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller lashed out after Fox News projected that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have carried the once reliably-red state of Arizona.

On Tuesday evening, Fox News reported the Biden-Harris ticket had beaten Trump, who won the state by over three percentage points in 2016.

“WAY too soon to be calling Arizona…way too soon,” Miller complained. “We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump.”

“Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida,” he added. “Wow.”

WAY too soon to be calling Arizona…way too soon. We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump. Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida. Wow. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 4, 2020

Bill Clinton and Harry Truman are the only Democrats to win the state since the end of World War II.

Fox News Decision Desk can now project Biden will win Arizona, dramatically narrowing the president’s pathway to reelection. It is the first state of the night where Trump loses a state he won in 2016. Also in AZ, Fox can now project Dem Mark Kelly will unseat GOP Sen. McSally. pic.twitter.com/CikR0jMaWv — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) November 4, 2020

The moment that Fox News called Arizona for Biden, which occurred while anchor Bill Hemmer was at the big board gaming out scenarios. pic.twitter.com/H8JbN0G31j — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2020