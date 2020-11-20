Trump campaign loses again in court — this time to G. Gordon Liddy’s son

President Donald J. Trump’s campaign lost again in court Friday, this time in Maricopa County.

Judge Mahoney said, “I will be dismissing the complaint with prejudice. I have heard what I needed to hear today.”

Maricopa County lawyer Tom Liddy then defended the county’s election that resulted in President-elect Biden winning the state of Arizona. Liddy is former FBI agent George Gordon Battle Liddy’s son. George was involved in the Watergate scandal as the chief operative in the White House Plumbers unit during the Nixon Administration.

