Trump campaign loses again in court — this time to G. Gordon Liddy’s son
President Donald J. Trump’s campaign lost again in court Friday, this time in Maricopa County.
Judge Mahoney said, “I will be dismissing the complaint with prejudice. I have heard what I needed to hear today.”
Maricopa County lawyer Tom Liddy then defended the county’s election that resulted in President-elect Biden winning the state of Arizona. Liddy is former FBI agent George Gordon Battle Liddy’s son. George was involved in the Watergate scandal as the chief operative in the White House Plumbers unit during the Nixon Administration.
NOW Maricopa County lawyer Tom Liddy (yes, Gordon G.'s son) defended county's election against all comers – Trump, AZGOP, et al. Just told County Board of victory in final case. pic.twitter.com/8fEoQP9gAr
— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 21, 2020
2020 Election
Michigan Republicans announce ‘we will follow the law’ after meeting with Trump: report
Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield met with President Donald J. Trump Friday to discuss the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in their state. Following their meeting, Shirkey and Chatfield released a joint statement.
“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders... we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election," their statement read. "Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation.”
2020 Election
Republican Brian Kemp announces he will abide by Georgia law and accept certified results that Trump lost
Georgia certified it's 2020 general election results on Friday -- and the state's GOP governor announced he will follow state law and accept the results.
“State law now requires the governor’s office to formalize the certification, which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate legal option if they choose,” Kemp said in a statement, The Washington Post reports.
“As governor, I have a solemn responsibility to follow the law, and that is what I will continue to do," Kemp explained.