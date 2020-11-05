Trump campaign manager sparks confusion with claim that president is ‘alive and well’
Campaign manager Bill Stepien insisted President Donald Trump was “alive and well” — which prompted puzzlement and speculation on social media.
Stepien made the pronouncement during a call with reporters as several key states continue counting votes in the presidential election, and almost certainly was a reference to Trump’s chances to get the required 270 electoral votes, but that didn’t stop Twitter users from wondering.
Trump campaign manager says “Donald Trump is alive and well”
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 5, 2020
I'm not saying Trump is dead, but this certainly isn't the kind of news they would share with people if they knew he was alive.
— Larkspur Flower (@InfiniLarkspur) November 5, 2020
Given their penchant for the truth, one conclusion is painfully obvious: He’s dead.
— Greg Castanias (@GregCastanias) November 5, 2020
I hope this email finds you alive and well
— Havi Brooks (@havi) November 5, 2020
Donald trump is alive and well and living on a farm, and there are rabbits there – oh george you wouldn’t believe how many rabbits there are there
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 5, 2020
— the robyn weapon (extreme) (@nononoagh) November 5, 2020
That's a weird thing to say
— Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) November 5, 2020
Physicians would probably disagree too lmao
— Mikey Mike | 🇳🇬 | cr: cw: Haikyuu (@mikeymikeii) November 5, 2020
Wow. It’s that bad.
— Pete the Anxious (@why_a_duck) November 5, 2020
tfw you're alive and well https://t.co/7EiT4eXPGF
— PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) November 5, 2020
tfw the president is alive and well pic.twitter.com/Z4lPPDsiOJ
— Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) November 5, 2020
Not sure “alive and well” are the right words. pic.twitter.com/I7x8nNo0xz
— Tony (@tony15202) November 5, 2020
that sounds like something a campaign manager would say if their candidate wasn't alive and well pic.twitter.com/yQEaDpRbog
— anna from the internet (@twtrlssanna) November 5, 2020
"Donald Trump is alive and well." pic.twitter.com/KrYeiY9Mh7
— Ross Lawson (@Ross_Lawson) November 5, 2020