Trump campaign manager sparks confusion with claim that president is ‘alive and well’

Campaign manager Bill Stepien insisted President Donald Trump was “alive and well” — which prompted puzzlement and speculation on social media.

Stepien made the pronouncement during a call with reporters as several key states continue counting votes in the presidential election, and almost certainly was a reference to Trump’s chances to get the required 270 electoral votes, but that didn’t stop Twitter users from wondering.

Trump campaign manager says “Donald Trump is alive and well” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 5, 2020

I'm not saying Trump is dead, but this certainly isn't the kind of news they would share with people if they knew he was alive. — Larkspur Flower (@InfiniLarkspur) November 5, 2020

Given their penchant for the truth, one conclusion is painfully obvious: He’s dead. — Greg Castanias (@GregCastanias) November 5, 2020

I hope this email finds you alive and well — Havi Brooks (@havi) November 5, 2020

Donald trump is alive and well and living on a farm, and there are rabbits there – oh george you wouldn’t believe how many rabbits there are there — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 5, 2020

That's a weird thing to say — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) November 5, 2020

Physicians would probably disagree too lmao — Mikey Mike | 🇳🇬 | cr: cw: Haikyuu (@mikeymikeii) November 5, 2020

Wow. It’s that bad. — Pete the Anxious (@why_a_duck) November 5, 2020

tfw you're alive and well https://t.co/7EiT4eXPGF — PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) November 5, 2020

tfw the president is alive and well pic.twitter.com/Z4lPPDsiOJ — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) November 5, 2020

Not sure “alive and well” are the right words. pic.twitter.com/I7x8nNo0xz — Tony (@tony15202) November 5, 2020

that sounds like something a campaign manager would say if their candidate wasn't alive and well pic.twitter.com/yQEaDpRbog — anna from the internet (@twtrlssanna) November 5, 2020

