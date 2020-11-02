Quantcast
Trump campaign predicts winning battleground states by millions of votes — and winning re-election: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump hugged the US flag as he arrived to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. (AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM)

The Trump campaign’s director of battleground strategy is predicting a big win for the president in the 2020 presidential election.

Nick Trainer made the predictions during a call with reporters, the DC Examiner reported Monday.

Trainer predicted Trump would win Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina by over 400,000 votes in each state, win Pennsylvania by over 1 million votes, win Florida by 500,000 votes, win Arizona by 150,000 votes, win Wisconsin by 100,000 votes, and win Nevada by 50,000.

That would have Trump winning the eight battleground states by 3 million votes.

“It’s pretty simple out there. If the voters that we know are still left in the electorate, still wanting to participate in this election, show up tomorrow as they’ve been telling us for well over two years now, President Trump is going to have four more years,” Trainer said.


