Trump campaign predicts winning battleground states by millions of votes — and winning re-election: report
The Trump campaign’s director of battleground strategy is predicting a big win for the president in the 2020 presidential election.
Nick Trainer made the predictions during a call with reporters, the DC Examiner reported Monday.
Trainer predicted Trump would win Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina by over 400,000 votes in each state, win Pennsylvania by over 1 million votes, win Florida by 500,000 votes, win Arizona by 150,000 votes, win Wisconsin by 100,000 votes, and win Nevada by 50,000.
That would have Trump winning the eight battleground states by 3 million votes.
“It’s pretty simple out there. If the voters that we know are still left in the electorate, still wanting to participate in this election, show up tomorrow as they’ve been telling us for well over two years now, President Trump is going to have four more years,” Trainer said.
GOP GOTV set to swamp Biden lead, 'Election Day to look like a Trump rally.’
Trump argues coronavirus didn’t impact him: ‘I’m very young and in perfect physical shape’
As coronavirus cases surge for the fourth straight week and the number of deaths reaches 230,000 in the United States, President Donald J. Trump touted, "I like to say it had no impact on me ... I'm very young and in perfect physical shape."
The United States performed 8.5 million COVID-19 tests last week, of which 6.8% came back positive for the new virus, compared with 6.3% the prior week. The data is derived from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
Republican staffer caught on tape attacking a woman’s car — but has not yet been arrested: report
In 2017, Republican Greg Gianforte bodyslammed a reporter on the eve of a special election in Montana.
Gianforte lied to investigators, but Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin refused to arrest Gianforte for obstruction of justice or malicious intimidate, allowing him to instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Gootkin had previously donated to Gianforte, but refused to recuse himself from the case.
Now Gianforte is in another scandal as people wonder if violence by a Republican is once again be excused by the powers that be in Bozeman.
WATCH: Florida deputies caught on tape beating Biden supporter at political rally
A Clearwater, FL man was arrested during a political rally Monday night in Palm Harbor and the amount of force used by the officers involved is raising eyebrows.
The viral video shows a Joe Biden supporter being repeatedly punched in the head by deputies. The man is also elbowed in the back multiple times as he'd held on the ground.
“The police went from behind him and grabbed his arm. And he didn’t know who was after him," said the woman who recorded the arrest. She asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. "And he was saying, 'I didn’t do anything,' and the cops proceeded to beat the, stomp the living out of him. It was horrible. It was absolutely horrible.”