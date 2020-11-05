Trump campaign reveals their legal strategy: ‘Hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through’
On Fox Business Thursday, Trump campaign legal adviser Harmeet Dhillon revealed the plan for getting the president re-elected: Try to get the Supreme Court to intervene in the election.
Trump campaign legal adviser: “We’re waiting for the United States Supreme Court – of which the President has nominated three justices – to step in and do something. And hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through” pic.twitter.com/Z4bfBqsks5
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 5, 2020
Before appointing Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Trump repeatedly suggested part of his motivation was to create a right-wing supermajority that would throw the election to him, much as happened in the 2000 Bush v. Gore decision. The campaign has also filed a number of lawsuits in states where counting is still going on, including Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.
But it is not clear that any of these suits will ever make it to the Supreme Court, as legal experts have panned them as baseless and state judges are universally throwing them out.
2020 Election
Bombshell AP study finds coronavirus surging in counties that voted for Trump
President Donald Trump spent the 2020 presidential campaign ignoring the coronavirus pandemic and downplaying its impact.
Trump complained about masks, held COVID super-spreader events and repeatedly told his supporters that virus would "disappear" after Election Day.
And now coronavirus is surging in states that supported Trump's campaign, according to a new study by the Associated Press.
"U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surprising twist: In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support," the AP reported. "An Associated Press analysis reveals that in 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, the overwhelming majority — 93% of those counties — went for Trump, a rate above other less severely hit areas. Most were rural areas in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin."
2020 Election
Trump campaign faces legal action for using Village People song at rallies
Lawyers will file a complaint "in the next few days" over the unauthorised use of the Village People hit "YMCA" at campaign rallies for US President Donald Trump, a rights attorney said on Thursday.
The 1978 disco anthem was used both at rallies and as the soundtrack to a campaign video ahead of Tuesday's US presidential election.
The rights holders, including Scorpio Music "have discovered with amazement this misappropriation, moreover for partisan and electoral purposes for the benefit of Donald Trump, which they would never have accepted," said lawyer Richard Malka.
The unauthorised use of the song will "be the subject of a complaint in the next few days, both in France and in the United States, against any initiator or accomplice of what constitutes outright theft of the property of others ", he said.