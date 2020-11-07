Trump campaign set up a voter fraud hotline — and got ‘flooded with prank calls’: report

President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim that he won the presidential election.

Trump falsely claimed victory early in the morning on Wednesday and then tweeted again Saturday morning that he had won.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

After he returned to the White House from his Virginia golf course, Trump again claimed victory — despite the fact the race had been called for Joe Biden.

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Trump insists he won because of vague allegations of voter fraud, but has been unable to document any instances that would change the outcome.

The entire process was backwards, with the Trump campaign assuming there had been fraud and then going out and trying to find it. But the campaign has struggled to find instances of fraud, as New York Times correspondent Elaina Plott reported Friday evening.

I asked a GOP official if they actually believe this election has been stolen. Their response: pic.twitter.com/idzY0YEgjp — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 7, 2020

So the Trump campaign set up a voter fraud hotline, hoping for tips about fraud.

But CNN White House correspondents Kaitlan Collins and John Harwood report, the hotline has been flooded with prank calls.

from my colleague @kaitlancollins on Trump advisers: “several privately admitted the challenges the campaign is considering have little or no merit “one source said the voter fraud hotline set up by the campaign has been flooded with prank calls” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 8, 2020