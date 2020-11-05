Quantcast
Trump campaign under investigation by Office of Special Counsel for improperly using the White House

1 min ago

President Donald Trump signs S. 3021- America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the U.S. Office of Special Counsel is investigating President Donald Trump’s campaign for using the White House as a stage for campaign activity — conduct which could potentially run afoul of the Hatch Act.

The Hatch Act, which bars government officials from using official resources for political purposes, does not apply to the president or vice president, but could potentially apply to lower-level staffers who may have contributed to the effort.

The GOP used the White House as the backdrop for the final day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC also featured a naturalization ceremony overseen by Chad Wolf, Trump’s acting Secretary of Homeland Security.

“Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) called on the watchdog to conduct a probe on Election Day, to which the agency responded that it ‘was not consulted on the decision to use space inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as a campaign ‘war room,”” reported Blake Montgomery. “The office’s statement also read, ‘Our Hatch Act Unit has opened an investigation into these allegations to determine if the Hatch Act was violated.'”


