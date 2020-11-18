Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows gave a ‘good-bye message’ to attendees at a recent GOP lunch: report

Will Mike Huckabee drag his knuckles from Fox News to Newsmax as part of the Extremely Far Right’s civil war? Where’s the best TV home for a pulpit from to which preach the really uncut CRAZY stuff?

These and other burning questions of our time are top of mindlessness for supporters of Donald Trump. They might not matter so much to the nearly 80 millions of us who voted to send Trump packing, but the unfolding drama in wingnut media is one traffic crash that you cannot be blamed for slowing down to gape at.

As the Daily Beast reports today, Huckabee appears to be “playing both sides” in the hot war between Fox News and Newsmax.