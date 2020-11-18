Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows gave a ‘good-bye message’ to attendees at a recent GOP lunch: report
In a signal that may suggest the Trump administration internally sees the writing on the wall, reporters say White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave attendees at a recent GOP lunch what amounts to a “good-bye message.”
“Mark Meadows attended GOP lunch at the Capitol today and offered what senators are describing as a good-bye message. Cornyn tells reporters Meadows talked about ‘basically just there are about 45 days left of the president’s term,'” CNN’s Kevin Liptak wrote in a tweet this Wednesday.
