Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows gave a ‘good-bye message’ to attendees at a recent GOP lunch: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

Mark Meadows, photo by Gage Skidmore.

In a signal that may suggest the Trump administration internally sees the writing on the wall, reporters say White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave attendees at a recent GOP lunch what amounts to a “good-bye message.”

“Mark Meadows attended GOP lunch at the Capitol today and offered what senators are describing as a good-bye message. Cornyn tells reporters Meadows talked about ‘basically just there are about 45 days left of the president’s term,'” CNN’s Kevin Liptak wrote in a tweet this Wednesday.

As the wing-nut media turns: What’s the Huckster to do?

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Will Mike Huckabee drag his knuckles from Fox News to Newsmax as part of the Extremely Far Right’s civil war? Where’s the best TV home for a pulpit from to which preach the really uncut CRAZY stuff?

These and other burning questions of our time are top of mindlessness for supporters of Donald Trump. They might not matter so much to the nearly 80 millions of us who voted to send Trump packing, but the unfolding drama in wingnut media is one traffic crash that you cannot be blamed for slowing down to gape at.

As the Daily Beast reports today, Huckabee appears to be “playing both sides” in the hot war between Fox News and Newsmax.

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham hit with formal ethics complaint for his pro-Trump meddling in the 2020 election

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Ethics experts asked the Senate Ethics Committee on Wednesday to look into Sen. Lindsey Graham's phone call last week with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, CNN reported.

The three experts -- Walter Shaub, a former top ethics watchdog for the federal government, Richard Painter, the chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush's administration, and Claire Finkelstein, the director of the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law -- are asking the Senate to look into whether or not Graham made a suggestion that Raffensperger "disenfranchise Georgia voters by not counting votes lawfully cast for the office of president."

