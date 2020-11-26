Trump claims he is mentally unable to concede: ‘I can’t say that at all’

President Donald Trump answered questions from the media on Thanksgiving for the first time since he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

After returning to the White House from a day of golfing, Trump delayed a teleconference with troops in Bahrain and Kuwait for two hours while he tweeted — it was not until after 1 a.m. local time for the troops that the event began.

The president said he would travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both in January runoff elections.

But Trump said he could not concede that he lost, even though he does plan to leave the White House on January 20th when Biden is sworn-in, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reported.

BREAKING Asked if he would concede "No I can't say that at all"…BUT then asked if he would leave the WH building if electors finalize Biden, "Certainly I will" — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 26, 2020

And he reportedly continued to lie about massive fraud in the election.

BREAKING: Pres Trump says "its going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud…" In his first Q and A with reporters in weeks, he is insisting he won. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 26, 2020

He also whined about President-elect Biden assembling his cabinet, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported.

“I think it’s not right he’s trying to pick a Cabinet,” Trump says of Biden. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2020

And Trump refused to say if he will attend the Biden-Harris inauguration, Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported.

Asked on Thanksgiving if he’ll go to Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20, Trump tells press pool: “I know the answer" but I don't want to say it yet. https://t.co/Cuzy2SlLD1 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 26, 2020