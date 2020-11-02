Trump complains his Supreme Court loss will ‘induce violence in the streets’ in latest election threat

In an apparent new threat by President Donald J. Trump Monday night, the 74-year-old said that the Supreme Court decision in Pennsylvania would “induce violence in the streets.”

Trump’s full tweet read, “The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incumbent president may need Pennsylvania in order to stop his Democratic opponent Joe Biden from getting to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the reigns of the country on Election Day.

“If former Vice President Joe Biden wins every state that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won four years ago and flips Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — all of which Trump won four years ago — that would get him over the 270 electoral votes he needs in order to win the election,” Raw Story reported Oct. 29.

“Trump’s best path to stop Biden is for there to be a larger than average polling error in Arizona and especially Pennsylvania,” CNN reported Monday. “If Trump is able to take both Florida and North Carolina (along with Georgia, which has similar polling to Florida), then you can begin to see how Trump could pull it off. He would need to win in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Is that possible? Yes. Will it be easy? No.”

The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020