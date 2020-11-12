Trump could attend Biden inauguration as a 2024 candidate after announcing run by end of year: report
President Donald Trump may announce a third presidential candidacy by the end of December, allowing him to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration as a candidate.
Reuters first reported that the president is considering making an announcement before Biden is even sworn in.
“A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump was telling allies he planned to run for president in 2024 and could announce it by the end of the year,” the report said.
Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has also predicted that will run again in 2024.
“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on a shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024. He doesn’t like losing,” Mulvaney said.
President Trump's former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney predicts Trump might run in 2024: "He doesn't like losing." pic.twitter.com/hGlAUCaYJr
— The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2020
2020 Election
Trump could attend Biden inauguration as a 2024 candidate after announcing run by end of year: report
President Donald Trump may announce a third presidential candidacy by the end of December, allowing him to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration as a candidate.
Reuters first reported that the president is considering making an announcement before Biden is even sworn in.
"A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump was telling allies he planned to run for president in 2024 and could announce it by the end of the year," the report said.
Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has also predicted that will run again in 2024.
2020 Election
‘Joe Biden is the president-elect’: Ohio’s GOP governor admits Trump lost the election on CNN
President Donald Trump is still in denial about having lost the 2020 presidential election -- but Republican officials throughout the country are slowly coming around to acknowledging reality.
During an interview with CNN's John Berman, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked whether he believed that President-elect Joe Biden had prevailed over Trump last week.
"Look, I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect," he said. "Joe Biden is president-elect."
DeWine acknowledged that Trump and his legal team had every right to challenge the results in a court of law -- but he did not sound optimistic about the president's chances of overturning the results.
2020 Election
‘Pathetic’ GOP is enabling Trump’s ‘autocratic impulses’ by pretending he can still win: CNN’s Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday shredded the Republican Party for humoring President Donald Trump's delusions that he won the 2020 presidential election.
During his latest "Reality Check" segment, Avlon shamed the GOP for having only four senators who have actually recognized that President-elect Joe Biden prevailed in this month's presidential election, while at least just as many GOP senators are entertaining the possibility that the election was "stolen" from the president.