Trump could attend Biden inauguration as a 2024 candidate after announcing run by end of year: report

President Donald Trump may announce a third presidential candidacy by the end of December, allowing him to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration as a candidate.

Reuters first reported that the president is considering making an announcement before Biden is even sworn in.

“A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump was telling allies he planned to run for president in 2024 and could announce it by the end of the year,” the report said.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has also predicted that will run again in 2024.

“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on a shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024. He doesn’t like losing,” Mulvaney said.