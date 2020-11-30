Trump declares the election ‘rigged’ in late night Twitter meltdown: ‘Think I’ll stick around for awhile!’

President Donald Trump has continued to refuse to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential race to President-elect Joe Biden.

On Monday, Trump lashed out at the Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia for certifying their election results that he lost.

Some analysts have worried Trump will attempt to overturn the election results in Congress, a move he seemed to allude to again on Monday evening.

Engaging with right-wing Twitter personality, Trump thanked them for saying he is “the most popular Republican in history.”

“Thank you! A lot of Senators and House Members are very happy that I came along. Think I’ll stick around for awhile!” Trump tweeted.

Thank you! A lot of Senators and House Members are very happy that I came along. Think I’ll stick around for awhile! https://t.co/stOYWuAJ13 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

He then went on to push his delusions about the election he lost.

Not statistically possible. Rigged Election! https://t.co/Yw8roUTJhy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

Trump also retweeted the thoughts of Twitter user @Catturd2 — twice. The account self-describes as “MAGA turd who talks sh*t.”

They never thought Trump and We the People would call bullshit and fight back hard. They were wrong. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 1, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is presenting a ton of evidence. If you ignore or refuse to look at the mountain of evidence being presented – save your breath barking to us about there being no evidence. You can’t have it both ways. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 30, 2020