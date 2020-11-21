Quantcast
Trump defends his COVID response — by arguing it’s unfair the press focuses on all the deaths

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump during a rally in Nashville. ( NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald J. Trump once again tweeted his disdain for the media Monday evening.

“Fake News always ‘forgets’ to mention that far fewer people are dying when they get COVID,” Trump said. “This is do to both our advanced therapeutics, and the gained knowledge of our great doctors, nurses and front line workers!”

His tweet came one day after the COVID Tracking Project projected that “states reported 1.9 million tests, 193,000 cases, and 82,000 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Reported deaths were 1,862. Test, case, and hospitalization counts broke all-time records today.”

