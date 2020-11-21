Trump defends his COVID response — by arguing it’s unfair the press focuses on all the deaths

President Donald J. Trump once again tweeted his disdain for the media Monday evening.

“Fake News always ‘forgets’ to mention that far fewer people are dying when they get COVID,” Trump said. “This is do to both our advanced therapeutics, and the gained knowledge of our great doctors, nurses and front line workers!”

His tweet came one day after the COVID Tracking Project projected that “states reported 1.9 million tests, 193,000 cases, and 82,000 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Reported deaths were 1,862. Test, case, and hospitalization counts broke all-time records today.”

Fake News always “forgets” to mention that far fewer people are dying when they get Covid. This is do to both our advanced therapeutics, and the gained knowledge of our great doctors, nurses and front line workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9 million tests, 193k cases, and 82k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Reported deaths were 1,862. Test, case, and hospitalization counts broke all-time records today. pic.twitter.com/Wa74KCcOVG — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 21, 2020

In other words, deaths may be skyrocketing, but so what? Infection rates are climbing even faster! Great news! https://t.co/PFTx2QTxuI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 21, 2020