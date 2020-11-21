Trump defends his COVID response — by arguing it’s unfair the press focuses on all the deaths
President Donald J. Trump once again tweeted his disdain for the media Monday evening.
“Fake News always ‘forgets’ to mention that far fewer people are dying when they get COVID,” Trump said. “This is do to both our advanced therapeutics, and the gained knowledge of our great doctors, nurses and front line workers!”
His tweet came one day after the COVID Tracking Project projected that “states reported 1.9 million tests, 193,000 cases, and 82,000 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Reported deaths were 1,862. Test, case, and hospitalization counts broke all-time records today.”
Fake News always “forgets” to mention that far fewer people are dying when they get Covid. This is do to both our advanced therapeutics, and the gained knowledge of our great doctors, nurses and front line workers!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020
Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9 million tests, 193k cases, and 82k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Reported deaths were 1,862. Test, case, and hospitalization counts broke all-time records today. pic.twitter.com/Wa74KCcOVG
— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 21, 2020
In other words, deaths may be skyrocketing, but so what? Infection rates are climbing even faster! Great news! https://t.co/PFTx2QTxuI
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 21, 2020
2020 Election
Trump ‘exploring ways to make money for relatively little work’ after leaving the White House: report
President Donald Trump's work ethic was on display again on Saturday when he skipped a global pandemic response meeting to play golf.
The dereliction earned him the nickname "First Golfer" from the White House pool reporter on duty.
Trump apparently wants to keep up his carefree lifestyle after leaving the White House, according to a new report by The Washington Post.
2020 Election
Trump supporter threatens to boycott Georgia runoffs if Republicans don’t overturn the will of the voters
Far-right attorney L. Lin Wood, who represents right-wing accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse and President Donald Trump, threatened on Saturday to sit out the two runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
"Let's speak truth about Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA)," Wood wrote, referring to the two Republican nominees in the January runoffs.
"Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election and need for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to order special session of the legislature?" Wood asked, falsely claiming that Trump won Georgia, when in reality, the Peach State was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporter — wearing a flotation device — makes a scene over masks outside his golf club
A supporter of President Donald J. Trump's "forcefully" exhaled on a protester outside of the Trump National Golf Club on Nov. 21. He was wearing a Trump flotation device when the incident occurred, but neglected to wear a mask during the confrontation.
"Get away from me," a woman could be heard saying. "If you don't have a mask, you need to back off."
The belligerent man then inhaled and exhaled powerfully in her direction. When the woman said "that's assault," the man responded, "Yeah, call the cops and ask them to come get me." He then walked away.
Watch the video below.