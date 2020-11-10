Quantcast
Trump demands ex-FBI official who presided over Russia investigation ‘pay the price’ in Twitter rant

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted attacks on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, following his day of questioning in the GOP-controlled Senate.

McCabe, who was at the FBI during the beginnings of the Russia investigation that was later taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller, has been a target of obsession for the president for years.

“To those who know Trump, the fixation on McCabe comes as absolutely no surprise. The former acting FBI director, who is currently on an anti-Trump media blitz, has long been a subject of particular, blood-boiling ire for the 45th President of the United States,” wrote Asawin Suebsaeng for The Daily Beast in February. “He is a longtime, career law-enforcement official, a creature of government and public service who represents the very elements of Washington D.C. and so-called “Deep State” that the president rails against.”

Trump praises Mike Pompeo after Secretary of State refuses to accept results of democracy

Published

1 min ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for undermining the legitimacy of elections in America.

"That's why Mike was number one in his class at West Point," Trump tweeted.

The service academy is renowned for it's honor code.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1326343694912466944

"The West Point Leader Development System (WPLDS) is the 47-month purposeful integration of individual leader development and leadership development experiences within a culture of character growth," the Army's website says. "The WPLDS describes how, at all levels and across programs, the United States Military Academy develops leaders of character who internalize the ideals of 'Duty, Honor, Country' and the Army Ethic.

The Times contacted election officials across America — and found ‘no evidence’ the vote wasn’t legitimate

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

While President Donald J. Trump and his loyalists continue their rebuke in what was proven to have been a democratic voting system, The New York Times reached out to election officials in every state across America -- and found "no evidence" of interference or foul play.

According to the report, top election officials across the country said in interviews and statements that the process had been a remarkable success despite record turnout and the complications of a dangerous pandemic.

Trump is ‘potentially imperiling national security’ with his shenanigans: Washington Post

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump's baseless voter fraud claims are now raising the risk of undermining the public’s faith in the vote and, by obstructing President-elect Joe Biden’s transition, potentially imperiling national security, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Trump’s appointees and loyalists have taken on the strategy to support their leader's refusal to admit defeat and initiate a peaceful transfer of power. Instead, his ego reins supreme at a time when the United States is perhaps at its most vulnerable and national security could be at risk.

