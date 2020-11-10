Trump demands ex-FBI official who presided over Russia investigation ‘pay the price’ in Twitter rant

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted attacks on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, following his day of questioning in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Andrew McCabe was exposed for who he is today in the U.S. Senate. He was totally destroyed – an ignorant fool. The great people of the FBI must make sure that he and his former boss, James Comey, pay the price for what they have done to the reputation of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

He should pay a big price for his subversion! https://t.co/1nFjPBpvfV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

McCabe, who was at the FBI during the beginnings of the Russia investigation that was later taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller, has been a target of obsession for the president for years.

“To those who know Trump, the fixation on McCabe comes as absolutely no surprise. The former acting FBI director, who is currently on an anti-Trump media blitz, has long been a subject of particular, blood-boiling ire for the 45th President of the United States,” wrote Asawin Suebsaeng for The Daily Beast in February. “He is a longtime, career law-enforcement official, a creature of government and public service who represents the very elements of Washington D.C. and so-called “Deep State” that the president rails against.”