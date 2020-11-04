Trump escalates attacks on election integrity by expanding attacks to a Senate race
President Donald Trump continued his attacks on officials counting ballots on Wednesday.
Trump spent much of Wednesday complaining about ballots being counted, as his early lead vanished as more votes were tabulated.
He has been lashing out on Twitter, receiving fact-checks from the company for the misinformation he has been spreading about the election.
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
On Wednesday afternoon, Trump expanded his attacks to the Michigan Senate race after Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) took the lead over Republican John James.
“Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!” Trump said about a state counting all the valid votes cast.
2020 Election
Susan Collins will keep her Senate seat — Democrat Sara Gideon concedes: ‘We came up short’
Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has held onto her seat after her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon conceded the race Wednesday morning. Republicans viewed this congressional seat as critical in hopes to continue controlling the GOP-led Senate.
Collins was ahead in the vote count over Sara Gideon by 51% to 42% with about 85% of the expected vote tallied, The Wall Street Journal reported.
2020 Election
Kanye West notches some 60,000 votes, hints at 2024 White House bid
The United States was on knife's edge Wednesday waiting for electoral results, but the fate of one candidate was clear: Entertainer Kanye West will not win the 2020 presidential race -- but still has future aspirations.
The mercurial rapper, who decided to run for the nation's highest office late in the game as an independent candidate under the Birthday Party, received approximately 60,000 votes from the 12 states where he managed to get on the ballot.
His numbers were less than a pin drop in a razor-thin presidential race, with Democrat Joe Biden holding the slimmest of leads over Republican incumbent Donald Trump as many ballots were still being counted in key states.
2020 Election
‘Furious’ federal judge suggests Postmaster General DeJoy may need to be deposed over missing ballots: reports
A federal judge reportedly has suggest that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy be deposed, and ordered another USPS official to appear before him in court. The USPS refused to comply with Judge Emmet Sullivan's Tuesday order that all missing ballots that had been scanned in to the postal system but were not recorded as delivered be found before 3 p.m. and delivered.
Instead, the USPS conducted a sweep for undelivered ballots later in the day.
NBC 4 Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarland: