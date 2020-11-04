Trump escalates attacks on election integrity by expanding attacks to a Senate race

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on officials counting ballots on Wednesday.

Trump spent much of Wednesday complaining about ballots being counted, as his early lead vanished as more votes were tabulated.

He has been lashing out on Twitter, receiving fact-checks from the company for the misinformation he has been spreading about the election.

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump expanded his attacks to the Michigan Senate race after Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) took the lead over Republican John James.

“Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!” Trump said about a state counting all the valid votes cast.

Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020